Jurgen Klopp's illustrious tenure at Liverpool is set to come to an end at the close of the 2023/24 campaign, with the German announcing his decision to step down before admitting that he is "running out of energy."

It hasn't been a bad ride, with ramshackle Anfield transformed into the impregnable fortress it once was over years of continual growth; Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League among a wealth of other major honours and have enjoyed years as one of Europe's most feared outfits.

But now, with an era coming to an end, the search for a new boss will inevitably take precedence over the coming months and the rumour mill has already gone into meltdown.

Liverpool's search for a new manager

Multiple names have already been touted for summer appointment, with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso in contention, but the Spaniard is contracted to the BayArena until 2026 and Liverpool will assess different options.

As such, the Reds may yet move for Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, with CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - revealing that the German would "love the opportunity" to move to Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel could be a surprise success story

Tuchel might implement a more disciplined, defensive-centric system than Liverpool supporters have become accustomed to under Klopp's leadership, but the 50-year-old tactician has a proven track record of success in the Premier League that cannot be ignored.

Tuchel's record vs Liverpool Games 9 Wins 2 Draws 4 Defeats 4 Goals scored 27 Goals against 29 Points per game 1 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Appointed Chelsea manager in January 2021 following Frank Lampard's dismissal, Tuchel led the Blues to a momentous Champions League title after just months and was heralded for his "brilliant" effect by then Stamford Bridge star Mason Mount.

A possession-oriented manager, Tuchel's system might be pigeonholed into the category of pragmatism but he is undoubtedly a sage, astute figure and would succeed in maintaining Liverpool's carefully-wrought structure. A quote from German football expert Raphael Honigstein perhaps describes him best: "He is Jose Mourinho minus the ego: smart, incredibly hardworking, self-effacing."

Given that Jacobs believes that Tuchel would love the chance to succeed at Anfield, his appointment might be worth consideration, and while the tactical set-up would likely need some tinkering, he has demonstrated his ability to fashion trophy-laden success on English shores in the past.

Tuchel has been known to favour a back-three throughout much of his coaching career and this is something Klopp has refrained from utilising in his heavy-metal style on Merseyside, but there's no reason why this couldn't be implemented in the future - Alonso fields such a formation with Leverkusen - especially when considering the effect it could have on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back's elite creative skills would be enhanced with the added security of an extra centre-half and this is certainly something that FSG must consider when assessing the best fit to succeed Klopp.

This said, Tuchel is a master tactician and thus is not constrained to any single system; he could take Klopp's style and mould it into his own creation at Anfield.

Of course, Tuchel only took the reins at Bayern Munich in March 2023 and prising him away from the Bundesliga champions will certainly not be easy, but he's definitely one to consider and has already been said to be tempted by the allure of succeeding Klopp's dynasty.