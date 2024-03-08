As Liverpool prepare for the exit of Jurgen Klopp and the impossible task of replacing a true Anfield great, FSG have turned up the heat in their hunt to ensure that the Reds only get even better after Klopp.

Liverpool's post-Klopp era

Not only do Liverpool have to find a replacement for Klopp, but they also have to rebuild away from the dugout with a new sporting director following the exit of Jorg Schmadtke. The rumour mill has already got going on both those fronts too. When it comes to the managerial role, Xabi Alonso is the name leading the way, having already reportedly been offered a deal by FSG.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with Richard Hughes, who is set to leave his role on the Bournemouth board at the end of the season, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Hughes is not FSG's preferred candidate, however. According to Paul Joyce, the American owners and Liverpool have held fresh talks with Michael Edwards over a possible return to the club this summer. Edwards, of course, was largely responsible for the Reds' most successful Premier League chapter, helping to build what proved to be a dominant side capable of winning any and everything on offer.

Now, as they look to build towards similar success, Liverpool have turned to Edwards once again. It remains to be seen whether the former sporting director will make his return, however, having rejected previous proposals and with reports indicating that he wants full control of the restructure of the club this summer.

Michael Edwards' best Liverpool signings

There's no doubt that Edwards is one of the best in the business at what he does and it comes as no surprise that FSG have recognised that once again. If they can secure the return of their former sporting director and then welcome Alonso in the dugout, then they may even pick up where Klopp leaves things, avoiding an awkward transition altogether.

Edwards' best Liverpool signings shaped an era of Anfield history that left Klopp and co standing tall as dominant Premier League champions.

Michael Edwards' Liverpool signings Signed from Year Cost Virgil van Dijk Southampton 2018 £75m Mohamed Salah AS Roma 2017 £37m Alisson Becker AS Roma 2018 £67m Sadio Mane Southampton 2016 £34m Fabinho AS Monaco 2018 £39m

FSG's reported talks with Edwards could be their final chance to secure his return with time ticking away to restructure things away from the action. Edwards has rejected previous proposals, but the Liverpool owners have seemingly failed to shift their focus towards other options.

The former sporting director has been at the centre of the Reds' success in the past and could yet shape another era to remember at Anfield post-Klopp.