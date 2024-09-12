With Virgil van Dijk yet to sign a new contract at the club, FSG reportedly have Liverpool in pole position to sign a cheap option who could replace Arne Slot's captain next summer.

Liverpool transfer news

On the pitch, things couldn't be better for Liverpool at the start of Slot's tenure. They've won three from three in the Premier League, kept three clean sheets and shoved Manchester United to one side on their manager's Old Trafford debut. Off the pitch, however, things are slightly less smooth sailing amid contract concerns.

As of right now, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all walk away for free next summer upon the expiration of their current deals. Now, there's a strong argument to be made that those three aforementioned stars stand tall as Liverpool's best players, so of course there's no limit to the damage that their simultaneous exits would do to Slot's side.

The ball, however, seems very much in Liverpool's court, especially when it comes to Salah and Van Dijk. The former revealed to Sky Sports after the Reds thrashed Manchester United and he scored another goal against their bitter rivals that he is yet to be approached about a new contract. Meanwhile, Van Dijk is in a similar position and has reiterated his desire to stay put.

Yet, still, a new contract doesn't seem to be on the table and reports suggest that the Reds could land a bargain replacement for Van Dijk. According to Bild via Sport Witness, FSG have Liverpool in pole position to sign Jonathan Tah on a free deal ahead of interest from Manchester United next summer.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back was linked with a summer switch to Bayern Munich only to stay put under Xabi Alonso, and is now likely see out the remainder of his contract before moving somewhere for free in 2025, with his preference a move to England.

"Strong" Tah would be a bargain deal

Replacing Van Dijk will be mission impossible for Liverpool whether they're forced to do so next summer or in years to come. But turning to experience in Tah would likely at least ease the blow caused by the Dutchman's exit, albeit without necessarily replacing his full quality. The German, 28 years old, enjoyed the most successful season of his career last time out, helping Leverkusen to an invincible title and cup double in historic fashion.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jonathan Tah Virgil van Dijk Progressive Carries 17 32 Progressive Passes 133 200 Tackles Won 9 23 Ball Recoveries 161 170

Even in his best season, Tah's numbers compared to Van Dijk's highlight just how difficult it will be for Liverpool to replace their imperious captain, especially if it's in the next year.

Nonetheless, Tah is a player who's always caught the eye in Germany, earning the praise of former national team manager Joachim Low, who said via the Bundesliga's official website after he handed the defender his first call-up: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."