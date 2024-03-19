Liverpool have been linked with a move for another attacker this summer, but could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for his signature, it has been reported.

Reds stepping into the unknown

This summer promises to be one of significant change on Merseyside for owners FSG. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed his departure after almost a decade at the helm, while Michael Edwards is returning to the club as CEO after leaving two years ago.

There is significant speculation about on-the-pitch stars too, with midfield likely to be an area that sees more major rebuilding in the upcoming transfer window, while both Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are set to leave as free agents as things stand.

The major question mark surrounds Mohammed Salah though. Subject of intense speculation last summer, he was the no.1 target of the Saudi Pro League's spending spree and Liverpool knocked back a £150m bid for his services from Al-Ittihad, where he would have linked up with Fabinho once more.

It could be different 12 months on though. He will be 32 ahead of the new season and down to the final 12 months of his contract, so should a similar offer come in for the Egyptian it could well be too good to turn down for the Reds, despite his continued importance to their side, with Salah having managed 15 goals and 9 assists in just 22 Premier League outings.

Were the Merseyside outfit to cash in on their superstar, they may have already identified a possible replacement.

Liverpool and Arsenal 'concrete options' for talented forward

That man is none other than Donyell Malen, who has reportedly caught the eye of both his former club and Liverpool with his performances this season.

Capable of operating across the front three but most comfortable on the right, Malen has grabbed 11 goals and three assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances, and at 25 years of age, may have his best years ahead of him.

Now he could be on the market. As per Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Malen 'wants to leave' this summer and Dortmund could cash in, valuing the attacker at between €40m-€50m (£34m-£43m) in a new transfer update.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal appear to be some of the clubs who are battling it out for his signature, with the pair now 'more concrete options' than Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The forward has received high praise from former Dortmund midfielder and Germany's World Cup hero Mario Gotze, who said via the Bundesliga's official website:

"Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

Donyell Malen vs Mo Salah 23/24 Salah Malen Appearances 22 23 Non-penalty goals 11 11 Assists 9 1 Shots on target (per 90) 1.39 1.73 Shot creating actions (per 90) 4.61 3.70 Progressive carries 3.76 3.69

With Darwin Nunez continuing to improve at Anfield and Luis Diaz showing signs of his pre-injury form, Malen could be just what a new incoming Reds manager needs to complete his attacking line-up, should Salah depart.