Liverpool are said to be ready to accept a £60m offer for a player who has been hailed as "world-class", according to a new transfer update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds suffered a frustrating afternoon on Sunday, being held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by rivals Manchester United. It was two valuable points dropped in the Premier League title race, with Arne Slot's side failing to take advantage of Arsenal's 1-1 draw away to Brighton on Saturday.

Away from the on-pitch action, Liverpool continue to be linked with new signings, with VfB Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot backed to seal a move to Anfield. The 22-year-old is a highly-rated prospect who has two goals and three assists in six Champions League appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Lille striker Jonathan David has also emerged as a target for the Reds, with the Canadian being looked at as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who continues to flatter to deceive in his third season at the club. The 24-year-old is one of Ligue 1's best players, but a move to the Premier League could appeal.

A new left-back needs to be looked at by Liverpool in the summer, with Andy Robertson looking past his best, and Fulham ace Antonee Robinson is seen as a leading contender to come in. The American recently bagged two assists in the 2-2 draw at Anfield in the league.

Liverpool willing to accept £60m offer for Nunez

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool and FSG are now "open" to accepting an offer of as much as £60m for Nunez in 2025.

The Uruguayan is struggling to be a regular starter under Slot, and it looks as though his time at Anfield could end in the near future, especially if strong interest emerges.

It does increasingly feel as though selling Nunez at the end of the season is the best outcome for Liverpool, with the 25-year-old simply not improving enough since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

His finishing still leaves a lot to be desired, but his all-round play and decision-making are also arguably lacking, not to mention a penchant for risking getting into trouble by clashing with opposition players. Nunez has undoubted qualities, however, which is why some would like to see him stay on, with Guillem Balague even calling him "world-class", saying:

"People have focused on a supposed lack of quality in his finishing, but his mentality was ignored and that is what has taken him to where he is. He is not the Benfica player, he is becoming a world-class player."

Despite this, Slot seemingly doesn't consider Nunez a huge player, considering the lack of starts coming his way, and he doesn't seem to have adjusted to the Dutchman's style of play as well as others, from Cody Gakpo to Luis Diaz.

He has had long enough to prove his worth, and while he may be a popular figure among supporters, often having his name sung, 2025 may be time for Liverpool to move him on and sign an upgrade, making this one to watch.