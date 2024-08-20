Arne Slot might have alighted in Merseyside for the first time with a beaming grin and a disarming demeanour, but make no mistake, the Liverpool head coach has got a ruthless streak about him.

Liverpool defeated newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0 in their Premier League curtain-raiser last weekend, with Slot making the bold call to replace Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate at half-time, frustrated by the visitors' lack of success in the duel.

Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: LFC Match Stats Key Stats 1st Half 2nd half Goals scored 0 2 Big chances 0 6 Shots (on target) 3 (0) 15 (5) Possession 58% 66% Dribbles completed 2/8 (25%) 9/14 (64%) Tackles won 5/12 (40%) 4/8 (50%) Duels won 22/53 (42%) 24/44 (55%) Ball recoveries 26 19 Stats via Sofascore

The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and the Dutchman, formerly of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar, will determine his favoured backline as the matches pass by, but it is an early, conjectural sign that Liverpool need a fresh face at the rear.

Liverpool lining up a new defender

Portuguese outlet O Jogo have relayed some interesting comments from Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim concerning the future of centre-back Goncalo Inacio, with the 39-year-old refusing to rule out his sale to Liverpool this summer.

Inacio is a long-term Reds transfer target but opted to sign new terms in his homeland last summer, believing that, at 21 years old, he was better off honing his talents.

That decision proved wise, for the now 22-year-old won the Liga Portugal and continued to showcase the high-class technique that prompted Sporting to raise his release clause to €60m (£51m).

However, it's understood that offers totalling €45m (£38m) might be considered, and Liverpool must surely pounce to complete their backline.

Why Goncalo Inacio is perfect for Slot

With Joe Gomez's future at Anfield up in the air, it's never been more important for Slot and FSG to address their defensive situation, for leaving themselves short-handed could ruin a promising campaign.

Inacio would be a significant signing, with his ball-playing quality exactly what Slot's system needs this season. As per FBref, the Portugal international ranked among the top 15% of centre-backs in Liga Portugal last season for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 7% for shot-creating actions and the top 8% for progressive carries per 90.

This is evidence of a high-level passing game, with respected analyst Raj Chohan even marvelling over the player's "immense" technique and athleticism.

He's also enjoyed several fundamental years cutting his teeth in his homeland and now looks ready for a shot at the Premier League, winning the league title last season and showcasing his defensive metrics too, keeping 13 clean sheets, winning 55% of his ground duels and averaging 1.5 tackles and 4.7 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

Liverpool need a centre-back, and it would seem that Inacio is the perfect man for the job, despite surprising recent rumours that the Reds are interested in completing the controversial signing of Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Liverpool's interest in Branthwaite

Certain circles of the support went into temporary overdrive when odds were slashed on Branthwaite's possible transfer to Liverpool, but it's hard to envisage a world where Everton would allow their best player to waltz over to Anfield.

The England international is shaping into one of the finest defenders in the Premier League but has already been the subject of a high-profile transfer saga this summer, with Manchester United sewing a spate of bids rejected.

After selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m, Everton are in no need to sell and view the 22-year-old in the same bracket as Virgil van Dijk, Wesley Fofana and Harry Maguire - the record defensive signings. For £75m, double the cost needed for Inacio, it's harder to envisage FSG sanctioning a deal than it is to envisage Everton acquiescing to one.

Branthwaite is shaping into an "absolute monster" of a defender - as has been said by talent scout Jacek Kulig - keeping 12 clean sheets across 35 Premier League matches last season and proving himself to be one of England's most athletic titans.

Standing at 6 foot 5, he's an imposing figure and he could forge a remarkable partnership with Van Dijk in Liverpool's rearguard, but, as mentioned, it just doesn't seem feasible.

Liverpool would easily be forced to pay in excess of the world-record £75m fee that was parted with to land Van Dijk from Southampton back in 2017, and for a player who as yet has not demonstrated the kind of passing ease that Slot will require from his centre-halves.

Branthwaite ranked among the bottom 28% of Premier League defenders last season for pass completion and the bottom 18% for progressive passes per 90, emphasising a sort of disparity in style to what Slot envisages at Anfield.

This is indeed a stark difference to that of Inacio's style of play, and while Sean Dyche's Everton system is not the most ball-centric in England, it does speak of an issue that might not be worth ignoring - especially for a staggering outlay.

Therefore, Liverpool must sign Inacio this summer. It's interesting to note that Branthwaite is purportedly on FSG's radar but it will likely come to nothing - and that's probably a good thing, given the variables.