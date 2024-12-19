Liverpool and FSG are now unwilling to offer new terms to one of their star men as a result of financial fair play concerns, a fresh report has claimed, with the Reds risking losing him instead.

Liverpool locked in contract talks

Contracts have dominated the early part of Arne Slot's time at Anfield, even as he guides the Reds to the top of the Premier League. Liverpool have a two point advantage over Chelsea in second place, while also having a game in hand on all the sides around them, while they also sit top of the Champions League with six wins from six.

Though things are going almost perfectly on the pitch, there are still concerns off it, with much of the focus on contracts.

All of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and though all have been offered fresh terms, none have yet committed their futures to the club.

Another player that Liverpool are keen to reward is defender Ibrahima Konate, whose current deal at Anfield expires in 2026 and who is expected to agree a new deal which will see his new status in the squad rewarded.

However, elsewhere things are less clear; Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in the sights of Real Madrid, who are reportedly planning a meeting in early January to try and convince him to join close friend Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Now a shock report suggests that another Liverpool player could follow him to Spain, with the Reds not ready to offer new terms in line with his demands.

Liverpool not willing to offer star new deal

That is according to reports coming out of Spain, which point to Luis Diaz as the man in question and suggests that he could look to leave Liverpool in the near future as a result. The Colombian forward, who has started 10 of Liverpool's 15 Premier League games this season, was linked with a move away from the club over the summer but has emerged as a key man for Arne Slot.

His current deal runs until 2027, which sees him take home £2.8m a year (£55,000 a week), a wage that puts him among Liverpool's lowest earners.

Liverpool's lowest earners (Outfield players) Player Weekly wage Conor Bradley £10,000 Curtis Jones £15,000 Jarell Quansah £30,000 Harvey Elliott £40,000 Wataru Endo £50,000 Luis Diaz £55,000

That salary, which the report claims "no longer corresponds to his importance in the team", is seemingly unlikely to change any time soon though. They add the Reds are "not willing to make a financial effort to renew him" due to the "delicate situation with financial fair play" they find themselves in.

It is claimed that this has seen Barcelona rekindle their interest in the forward, though they will be unlikely to move for the Colombian any time soon given that they currently cannot even register summer signing Dani Olmo for the second half of the season due to financial issues of their own.

Nonetheless, it is added that a move for the winger "could become a priority if his contractual situation does not improve at Anfield", and they may not be the only interested party able to offer a significant wage bump to the south American if Liverpool continue to overlook his importance.