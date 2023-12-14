Liverpool have deployed chiefs to watch an exciting central starlet ahead of a possible move next year, according to a fresh report.

FSG's recent signings

Over the summer, Jurgen Klopp and FSG sanctioned the permanent sales of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, meaning that they had to enter the market to strengthen their options in the centre of the park.

The Reds therefore secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but regardless of the manager completing a full transformation, that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to bolster his ranks even further in the near future.

Middlesbrough’s defensive midfielder Hayden Hackney has emerged as a potential target having impressed throughout his senior performances since getting promoted from his club’s academy to their first team, but it’s not the first time that he’s been on the radar at Anfield.

Back in May, England’s youth international was the subject of interest from Merseyside, and while a deal failed to come to fruition during the previous window, the hierarchy are considering taking a second bite of the cherry for the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

Liverpool eyeing Hackney

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool remain keen on Hackney, but they are set to face stiff competition from three other high-profile clubs who also want him in the Premier League.

“Premier League scouts from both Manchester clubs, Tottenham and Liverpool are watching Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney - but with the expectation he will leave in the summer rather than January.

"Mail Sport has been made aware of the talent-spotters in attendance at Boro matches in recent months, and Tottenham are among those most interested in Hackney. Meanwhile, sources insist Liverpool’s interest could yet be the one to rival Spurs.”

Hackney could be a "quality" addition

In the Championship this season, Hackney has been averaging 1.8 tackles per game, showing how much he loves to get stuck into challenges to try and win back possession for his team, and when he has the ball, he has the ability to dictate the game (WhoScored - Hackney statistics).

The Redcar-born talent is currently recording an 88.4% pass success rate, highlighting how calm and composed he can be, and while his natural role is to protect his backline, he’s also capable of making a positive impact in the final third.

Klopp’s target has posted 37 contributions, 22 assists and 15 goals, from 174 appearances since the start of his career, so the fact that he can chip in and actively wants to get involved with the offensive action displays just how much of a well-rounded player he is (Transfermarkt - Hackney statistics).

As hailed by Josh Bunting, Hackney is a “quality” prospect and he’s still only 21 years of age so he may have an extremely bright future ahead of him, and there’s a chance that he could be putting pen to paper at Liverpool upon the conclusion of the term if the rumours are true.