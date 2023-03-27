Fulham could be set to lose Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer transfer window, with several of the Premier League's top clubs eyeing moves for the striker, according to a report from the Daily Star.

Will Aleksandar Mitrovic leave Fulham?

Mitrovic has been linked with a move away from Craven Cottage for a little while now, with reports from Spain (via CaughtOffside) recently claiming Chelsea are considering a summer transfer swoop, should they miss out on Victor Osimhen.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast back in January, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed the striker is "going to get a lot of attention" in the upcoming transfer window, adding that Fulham are "desperate to keep him" despite the level of interest.

If the Serbian does choose to seek pastures new this summer, the Cottagers could look at bringing in AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud as a replacement, if he is unable to agree terms with the Serie A club.

As per a report from the Daily Star, the £80k-per-week earner is a target for a plethora of Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all considering swoops, as a result of his excellent campaign up to this point. There is also interest in the 28-year-old from abroad, as Barcelona are also named as potential suitors, so there is likely to be no shortage of interest in his signature.

However, the report also claims that Man United may no longer be interested in the 80-time Serbia international, as a result of his FA charge for violent conduct in the 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Would losing Mitrovic be a big blow for Fulham?

The "brilliant" marksman has proven himself as an absolutely vital player for the Cottagers over several years, most notably scoring a remarkable 43 goals in 44 Championship games en-route to promotion from the second tier last season.

During the current campaign, the forward has also managed to prove himself in the top flight, already hitting double figures for goals in the Premier League, having scored 11 in 21 outings. In all competitions, the former Newcastle United man has recorded more than double the amount of goals produced by any other player in the squad, so losing him could be hugely detrimental in Fulham's bid to rebuild themselves as a Premier League club.

Marco Silva's side may get an early taste of what life will be like without Mitrovic in the coming weeks, with reports claiming that he could receive a ten-game ban for pushing Chris Kavanagh, during which time the manager will be given the chance to assess his back-up options.