Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic leaving Craven Cottage this summer would be a 'frustrating' scenario for supporters to deal with as his future remains unclear at the club, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Aleksandar Mitrovic leaving Fulham?

According to 90min, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are said to be close to reaching an agreement over a fee of £50 million to prize Mitrovic away from Craven Cottage.

The report states that personal terms are already agreed between the £80k-a-week ace and Al Hilal and Fulham have previously knocked back two bids for Mitrovic, including one in the region of £30 million.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding Mitrovic's future, Fulham have entered the market to bring in veteran striker Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth around £5.5 million, as cited by The Daily Mail.

Despite this, former Fulham player Stephen Kelly isn't convinced that Jimenez has what it takes to hit the ground running at Craven Cottage or replicate Mitrovic's exploits at the club, stating in an interview with BBC Sport: "I do think they would need someone else if Mitrovic was to go because I don’t think it’s a guarantee of him with 15-plus goals."

Last term, former Newcastle United striker Mitrovic was in fine form for Fulham and registered 15 goals and four assists in 28 matches across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor also thinks that Jimenez wouldn't be able to be relied upon as a like-for-like replacement for Mitrovic.

Taylor stated: “No, I think Mitrovic is a huge player for Fulham. He’s been integral to everything they've done in the past five years.

“I know it's frustrating to Fulham fans how this is all panning out where they've got a club legend demanding an exit and forcing the club's hand. But you look at the goalscoring output of Mitrovic. Even last season, he had a lot of injuries and an eight-game ban, he got 15 goals. I don't think Jimenez is going to be able to muster that. He's not been the same player since his head injury.

“So, I feel like they need another centre forward. There is Carlos Vinicius, but he won’t get you ten-plus goals. I think he's only capable of six or seven throughout the season, even if he plays most games.

“So, I think they need something else, but they might look to invest in other areas of their squad, particularly at the back, with Calvin Bassey of interest. There have been links to Mohammed Salisu as well.

“So, I think they need more, but I'm unsure whether they will get it.”

What next for Fulham?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Fulham are closing in on a deal for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey on Twitter X, stating: "Calvin Bassey to Fulham, here we go! Nigerian CB, in US to undergo medical tests booked today. Deal agreed between clubs with Ajax around €21m fee, Marco Silva wants Bassey and… he’s coming soon. Expectation to get it sealed on Saturday waiting for documents."

BILD via Sport Witness claim that Fulham and Brentford have both made 'concrete offers' to sign Young Boys midfielder Fabian Reider; however, the German outlet indicate that the playmaker would prefer a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Football Insider have signalled that Everton would be willing to sell Demarai Gray this summer amid interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace in his services.

In the next few weeks, Marco Silva will be keen to add to his squad depth as he aims to build on his side's impressive campaign in the Premier League last term.