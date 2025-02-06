Leaving their business until the final hours, Fulham reportedly made a last-minute attempt to sign a London rival who only discovered their pursuit of his signature in the final hour of deadline day.

Fulham transfer news

Up until deadline day, the Cottagers endured a fairly quiet window before seemingly springing into life. The biggest headline at the West London club came when reports revealed that they had reached an agreement to re-sign 36-year-old Willian on a free deal after he left Olympiacos as a free agent. The Brazilian, set to make another Premier League return, will be looking to leave one last mark on England's top flight.

Meanwhile, since the transfer window has slammed shut, Fulham have seemingly set their sights on another bargain deal in the form of a transfer for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Fenerbahce full-back is out of contract this summer and the West London club are reportedly working on negotiations to secure his services on a pre-contract agreement. It's a right-back problem that needs solving amid Kenny Tete's own contract doubts and it's one which a rival star could have solved in the dying embers of the window.

According to talkSPORT, Fulham made a last-minute attempt to sign Vladimir Coufal from West Ham United, but failed in their attempts as the right-back only discovered their interest in the final hour of the window given he was taking part in a match in West London on deadline day.

Busy in a derby day defeat at the hands of Chelsea, Coufal very nearly had a simple journey following that 2-1 loss on Monday evening only to stay put at West Ham instead. Whether Fulham return for his signature when the summer arrives remains to be seen in what would certainly be a wise addition.

"Brilliant" Coufal could be Osayi-Samuel alternative

Whilst Fulham's focus should be on signing Osayi-Samuel, Coufal wouldn't exactly be a bad alternative to turn to should they fail to sign the Fenerbahce man ahead of the summer window. At 32 years old, the West Ham defender is a man full of experience and Premier League knowhow, having adapted to England's top flight almost as soon as he arrived in 2020.

Dubbed "brilliant" by former West Ham boss David Moyes during his first season at the club, Coufal may be an ageing option but he's also one that is still capable of making an impact when called on from the bench.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Vladimir Coufal Kenny Tete Starts 8 15 Assists 0 2 Tackles Won P90 1.10 1.93 Ball Recoveries P90 2.93 3.50

If it's not to be Osayi-Samuel, then Coufal could arrive as a back-up option to Timothy Castagne, who would be thrown into the starting role once and for all at Craven Cottage.

Fulham haven't been afraid of welcoming rival stars in the past - signing Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal last summer - and could yet repeat that trick when they get another chance this summer.