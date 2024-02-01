The remaining hours of Deadline Day are set to be extremely busy for Fulham.

It is known that Marco Silva is desperate to sign an attacker, with his team scoring just once in their last four matches.

Therefore, let's take a look at who could be on their way to Craven Cottage today.

Fulham's search for an attacker

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, writing on X, Fulham have begun talks with Lyon for Rayan Cherki.

The attacker only has 18 months left on his contract, which means a fee of around £35m could get the transfer sealed.

In the summer, competition will be extreme, which is why Fulham could make an early move before the deadline.

How Cherki would fit into the Fulham XI

Armando Broja has been the main name linked to Fulham over the last few days, with a potential loan move being lined up. However, Chelsea were originally demanding a loan with an obligation to buy, with a heavy fee attached to it. Since then, the Blues are willing to let the Albanian go on a straight loan, but it is rumoured that a £5m fee must be paid just until the end of the season.

Other than the fact that Fulham are desperate for a striker, spending on the 22-year-old makes very little sense, which is why they can forget about Broja and move for Cherki, who could be an extremely smart investment, despite costing seven times the amount of the Chelsea man.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has previously labelled the 20-year-old as "world-class," but he has failed to inspire a poor Lyon side to success this season. The French club have lost 11 of their 19 Ligue 1 games, in which Cherki has started 15, and the lack of goal-scoring prowess in the final third has been alarming.

Nonetheless, let's take a look at Cherki's 2023/24 Ligue 1 statistics, which prove he would be an excellent signing for Fulham, while also comparing him to his positional peers.

Cherki's Stats Stats (per 90) Cherki Ligue 1 Percentile Assists 0.21 Top 34% xA 0.35 Top 4% Successful take-ons 3.51 Top 7% Passes into penalty area 2.36 Top 7% Key passes 2.33 Top 16% Shot-creating actions 4.83 Top 18% Carries into final third 4.05 Top 2% Stats via FBref

Versatility is one of Cherki's biggest strengths, and the France U-21 star has played in multiple roles this season already, such as an attacking midfielder on both flanks and even as a false nine. However, the youngster is at his best when the ball is at his feet, using his untouchable dribbling and agile frame to glide past his opponent's while also having a direct approach to his game.

Cherki is also the definition of a creator, with his vision and ball progression providing a continuous threat. The Lyon ace would provide much more of a threat than his potential attacking midfield rival Andreas Pereira, who ranks in the bottom 55% and 86% for xA and successful take-ons, as per FBref.

As you can see, the wonderkid has all the attributes to become a Fulham icon, and Craven Cottage could be the best environment to enhance his development. Signing Cherki over Broja is a no-brainer.