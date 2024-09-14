Ahead of the visit of West Ham United, Fulham have been hit with frustrating injury news which has ruled one forward out for multiple games including the clash with the Hammers.

Fulham injury news

The Cottagers have shown glimpses of their quality so far this season, with their one victory over Leicester City arguably coming at an important time in between a narrow 1-0 loss against Manchester United and a frustrating draw against Ipswich Town. Marco Silva's side are a difficult side to judge these days.

Avoiding relegation will still be their first goal, but it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Fulham are now in position to set their sights on causing a few shocks towards the Premier League's top-half. Just last season, they found themselves sat in 13th and just two points shy of the top 10. A repeat of such an achievement or potentially more would undoubtedly receive rightful applause around Craven Cottage.

Fulham's first task will be to get back to winning ways in a London derby against West Ham, which they'll be forced to do without the attacking impetus of one player. As confirmed by Silva, Carlos Vinicius will now miss the West Ham game through injury and is also likely to miss Fulham's Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End on Tuesday.

The forward should feel particularly frustrated about the Preston game, given that it represented a chance to make his first appearance of the season. Ruled out, however, the Brazilian must now wait for an opportunity to come his way in the Premier League.

"Decisive" Vinicius is at a crossroads

After failing to get his move away amid links to the likes of Red Bull Bragantino in the summer, Vinicius finds himself at a slight crossroads. Whilst Fulham are yet to find a like-for-like replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic over a year on from his departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, Vinicius seems unlikely to emerge ahead of Raul Jimenez and particularly Rodrigo Muniz.

Making the former Tottenham Hotspur loanee a third-choice under Silva, he may be left with little choice but to pursue a January departure. Whether Silva would be keen to part ways with the forward is another argument in itself though, having praised Vinicius' performance against Luton Town last season.

Silva said via West London Sports: "He made the impact that we needed in that moment on the pitch, not just because he scored – but of course scoring is always the most important thing for a striker.

“It was nice to see Carlos score. He deserved the chance to go in and it was nice to see him be decisive for us. The competition (with Raúl Jiménez) is also important to us.”

Of course, Muniz proves that form will earn a place in the current Fulham side, but whether Vinicius can finally find his goalscoring touch at Craven Cottage remains to be seen.