Fulham are interested in a loan swoop for a “sensational” £80,000 star, according to a new report. The Cottagers will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday, as they host Brighton at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s side have been brushed aside by Wolves and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur in their last two league games.

Fulham transfer news

It has been an impressive campaign for Silva’s side so far, and January represents an opportunity for them to further strengthen their side as they try to fight for a place in the top half at the very minimum.

January is fast approaching, and Fulham are already being linked with potential new additions. One player the Cottagers are interested in signing is Evan Ferguson from Brighton, as the striker looks set to be available on a loan in the New Year. The Irish international has struggled for regular football so far, and several Premier League teams are keen on signing him on a temporary basis.

As well as Ferguson, Fulham are also interested in signing Wataru Endo from Liverpool. He is another player who has struggled to get regular minutes this season, and he seems unwanted under Arne Slot. Liverpool would be looking to get around £12-14 million for the player, as other Premier League teams also keep an eye on his situation.

But Endo is not the only midfielder on Fulham’s radar, as they have an interest in a player who could be available for a loan.

Fulham considering January swoop for Chelsea outcast

According to TBR Football, Fulham are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan from Chelsea in January. The 26-year-old joined the Blues in the summer transfer window, following Enzo Maresca in making the move to Stamford Bridge from the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder, who was dubbed “sensational” by Brendan Rodgers, was excellent for the Foxes last season, scoring 12 goals and recording 14 assists in 44 Championship games, as he helped Leicester City seal promotion to the Premier League. But in this 2024/25 campaign, it hasn’t been as successful for the midfielder, as he’s played just 12 games in all competitions, four of which have come in the league.

Now this report states that Fulham are among the teams interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall on loan in January. Maresca remains a big fan of the player, but his limited game time means a temporary move away could be on the cards.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Premier League stats Apps 63 Goals 3 Assists 4

Brighton and Brentford, as well as Fulham, are interested in taking Dewsbury-Hall, who earns £80,000 a week at Chelsea, on loan. However, the deal may not be straightforward to do, as Chelsea would rather keep hold of the midfielder and let other players leave the club in the New Year.

Dewsbury-Hall has yet to start a game in the league, which will be rather difficult to swallow for a player who was so vital at Leicester, but a move to Fulham could be easier to complete, as Dewsbury-Hall's agents, Wasserman, also represent Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, potentially paving a path for smooth negotiations.