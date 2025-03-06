The summer transfer window could be a busy period for Fulham, as they are already considering a move to sign a high paid Premier League player on a free transfer, according to a new report.

Fulham’s summer transfer plans beginning to take shape

It has been a very impressive campaign for the Cottagers, as they continue their push to qualify for Europe next season. A penalty shootout win over Manchester United last weekend means they also have a shot at the FA Cup to gain that qualification.

If European football is secured for next season, then the summer transfer window could be a very busy and important time for the London side. There are still a few months left of the season, but already the Premier League outfit have put plans in place for when the transfer window opens.

Last month it was reported that Fulham are among the teams keeping a close eye on Tammy Abraham, as he looks set to leave AS Roma at the end of the season. Abraham’s potential arrival could see him replace Raul Jimenez, whose current deal expires at the end of the campaign.