Still looking to welcome their first signing of 2025, Fulham are now reportedly considering a first offer to sign a 20-year-old defender who they've been captivated by this season.

Fulham transfer news

Much of the Cottagers' transfer window has been centred around the future of Andreas Pereira amid links to Brazilian club Fluminense. It looked as though the attacking midfielder was edging closer and closer to a departure before Marco Silva poured cold water on the rumours.

The Fulham boss told reporters: "Completely false. Normally I don’t speak about this type of situation, but I think it’s a moment for us to be clear: it’s completely false that there was an increased offer or something like that.

"I spoke with the board yesterday – and completely zero. We are a bit surprised at how this news has come from nowhere. What we can control is ourselves and our work and what we can do.”

With that said and the midfielder seemingly set to stay put, those at Craven Cottage have the chance to turn their attention towards potential incomings. According to Africa Foot as relayed by Sport Witness, Fulham are now considering an offer to sign Ousmane Diao from Midtjylland having been captivated by the young defender's performances.

Potentially valued at over €4m (£3m) by the Danish club, Fulham will have to spend if they are to welcome their first signing of the January transfer window. Still just 20 years old too, that £3m+ valuation could quickly turn into a bargain deal in years to come.

Given that Issa Diop was the only centre-back to make Silva's bench in a 3-2 defeat against West Ham United, welcoming further depth in that role certainly wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if Fulham have their sights set on shock European qualification this season.

"Dominant" Diao is one to watch

When looking at Fulham's defensive options, what they lack is a young prospect to eventually play an important role. As things stand, it's the more established options in Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Diop taking centre-stage, but there's certainly room for a younger player to arrive and make his mark to hand Silva a welcomed boost within his backline.

Dubbed a "complete and dominant" centre-back by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Diao is certainly one to watch for the rest of the season and beyond, especially if Fulham make their move.

As an established Premier League side these days, Fulham are better placed than they have been for a long time to swoop in and welcome impressive young talents of Diao's calibre. And with that in mind, they should be an interesting side to watch in the coming weeks.