Fulham are reportedly interested in exciting right-back Max Aarons, per reports.

Fulham transfer news - What's the latest on Max Aarons?

According to the Telegraph, the Cottagers are 'weighing up' a potential move for the Norwich City full-back to increase the competition at right-back in Marco Silva's team.

Dutchman Kenny Tete has primarily filled the position this season, with loanee Cedric Soares failing to impress and heading back to parent club Arsenal this summer.

According to the publication, the west London club are considering a tempting offer in the region of £10m for the fullback.

The youngster is into the final 12 months of his £22.5k-per-week deal, so a transfer is highly likely in the summer.

Would the arrival of Max Aarons spell the end for Kenny Tete?

Aarons has been a player subject to a lot of hype ever since his Premier League debut back in the 2019/20 season, so a move to Fulham might surprise many and probably spell the end of Kenny Tete's starting berth at Craven Cottage.

To compare the two players, it makes the most sense to look at the Fulham man's most recent season and Aarons' 2021/22 season, as that was his last year in the Premier League.

In doing that, the picture becomes much less bleak for the 27-year-old, as the comparison between the players is far closer than many might first assume.

In an attacking sense, the players are very close.

According to FBref, Tete averaged 0.07 expected assists per 90, whilst Aarons 0.05.

In contrast, though, it's the Norwich dynamo with the slight edge for progressive passes, having averaged 3.66 per 90 to the Amsterdam-born players' 3.61.

One area the tricky Canaries full-back is clear of the competition is the progressive distance he carries the ball, having averaged a seriously impressive 105.5 yards per 90, compared to Tete's 84.2 yards per 90.

The pass completion is also better for the Hammersmith-born gem, at 75% compared to just 72% for the Dutchman.

However, whilst it is difficult to clearly separate the players from their last seasons in the Premier League, it's important to note that Fulham were a significantly better collective than Norwich City, thus providing a more stable platform.

There are also the players' ages and potential upside to consider.

Aarons is still just 23, whereas the former Lyon man is 27, just four months off being 28.

Many in the game hold the view that the future is incredibly bright for the burgeoning Aarons, with manager David Wagner saying earlier this year:

"He likes to add new ideas to his game and this means you have more or less everything to make a top career. I'm excited to help him make the next steps."

It isn't just his manager, though, as Rio Ferdinand, one of the league's greatest-ever defenders, was full of praise for the youngster, saying on his YouTube channel, "he has got huge potential."

So the statistics might paint a picture of similar abilities at this moment in time, but with the right coaching and experience, Aarons could explode in the coming seasons, and therefore, sadly, spelling the end for Tete's Fulham career.