Fulham are in talks to sell one of their regular features to a rival in the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report.

Fulham exit rumours

Over the summer, Joao Palhinha was close to completing a move to Bayern Munich having even travelled to undergo his medical, and despite a deal collapsing late on deadline day, it’s believed that his admirers are considering another approach in the coming weeks.

Since then, Willian has also been linked with a departure because he is being monitored by a number of clubs in both the MLS and Saudi Arabia, but if the following update is to be believed, he might not be the only one who is soon heading for the exit door.

Back in 2020, Antonee Robinson first joined the club from Wigan Athletic and the left-back has gone on to become an integral member of the senior squad, making 128 appearances over his three, almost four years at Craven Cottage (Transfermarkt - Robinson statistics).

The USA international has firmly established himself as Marco Silva’s overall second-best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 6.97 (WhoScored - Fulham statistics), and the 26-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye on Merseyside.

Fulham receive approach for Robinson

According to 90min, Fulham have received an enquiry for Robinson from Liverpool, and it’s believed that the two parties are now in negotiations to discuss a switch due to the player being keen to move onto new pastures in January.

“Liverpool have reached out to Fulham to discuss a deal for left-back Antonee Robinson in the January transfer window, 90min understands. Sources have confirmed to 90min that Robinson is open to moving to Anfield and Liverpool are now working in the hope of striking an agreement with Fulham.”

Silva needs to keep "dangerous" Robinson

Being a left-back, Robinson is strong in the natural defensive aspect of his game which he’s proven this season because he’s currently averaging 2.7 interceptions, 2.6 tackles and the exact same number of clearances per top-flight game (WhoScored - Robinson statistics).

The Milton Keynes-born talent is also capable of bursting down the flank to make a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch where he’s recorded 61 crosses since the start of the term which is the second-highest total throughout his squad (FBRef - Fulham statistics).

Silva’s left-footed ace has been able to turn these chances into the end product over the course of his time in the capital having racked up 12 contributions, nine assists and three goals, for the Cottagers, so he appears to be an extremely well-rounded player.

As described by Josh Bunting, Robinson can be “dangerous” on the break when working with his attacking counterpart Willian higher up the pitch, so the thought of losing him is a huge blow, so the club should decide to retain his services beyond January.