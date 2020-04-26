Fulham may have two huge decisions to make this summer – opinion

The future of English football is very much up in the air at the moment, and with the ongoing pandemic putting a halt to the beautiful game for the foreseeable future there are plenty of questions still to be answered.

Promotion and relegation seem to be a hot topic at the moment, but even if everything goes ahead as normal, there is one club that have a big decision to make on a couple of big name players.

Indeed, upon Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League they had to balance their books and that meant selling players and loaning out big names to cut down their wage budget.

The Whites received £25m for Ryan Sessegnon in the summer, while Jean Micheal Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were sent out on loan.

Now, if the London club return to the Premier League they will have a decision to make on the aforementioned players, but what should they do?

It’s no secret that the two former Ligue 1 stars flopped during their first season at Craven Cottage, they were both named in FourFourTwo’s worst signings of the season list, but they did enough during their respective time at Nice and Marseille to warrant fees of over £20m being spent on them.

This season has been a chance for the pair to prove themselves once again as they were shipped out on loan, and they have made strides towards doing just that.

Anguissa has proven himself to be one of Europe’s best dribblers, making the fifth-most dribbles per game of any player in La Liga and even catching the eye of Real Madrid during his time at Villarreal.

Seri, on the other hand, is a player that seemed too good for Fulham when he first arrived.

The Ivorian had been heavily linked to Barcelona the prior summer, but upon his arrival at Craven Cottage, he looked more suited to League One than the Champions League.

Seri has stepped up this season with a pass accuracy of almost 90 percent and 1.5 key passes per game for Galatasaray, but then again, the Turkish League isn’t the best standard in the world.

If Fulham do go up, they will have a decision to make on these two.

Anguissa has more than earnt a chance to be handed another shot by Scott Parker, but Seri has a lot still to prove, and his future in England could well be decided by how he gets on in pre-season.