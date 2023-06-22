Man United midfielder Fred is "willing to join" Fulham and Marco Silva's side are eyeing a move, according to reliable journalist Jason Burt.

It's been a successful first season back in the Premier League for Silva and Whites supporters after their 2022 promotion from the Championship.

Securing a top half finish, above the likes of west London rivals Chelsea, Fulham were even in hot contention for European places at one point but just fell short behind the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa.

The domestic summer transfer window is now open for business and it could well be an interesting few months, with reports suggesting that Fulham won't be bullied by England's elite in the market.

The Cottagers are apparently set to demand around £90 million for star midfielder Joao Palhinha amid heavy interest from big-hitters like Man United and Liverpool - as well as West Ham United (The Daily Mail).

In terms of incomings, it is believed Fulham have their eyes on a few targets, including the likes of Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres and Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Fred, who could leave Old Trafford this summer, has also been linked with a move to Craven Cottage and reliable reporter Burt of The Telegraph has shared an update.

Writing for the outlet, Burt claims Fred is "willing to join" Fulham this summer and Silva's side "want to sign" him. Ten Hag has apparently transfer listed the Brazilian with Man United entertaining offers.

United, however, are after a £20 million fee for the £120,000-per-week squad member and Fulham currently have zero intention of reaching that figure. Fred is apparently interested in working under Silva.

The 30-year-old only has one year remaining on his United contract and will not be offered fresh terms with the club.

What has Fred done for Man United?

Fred made 35 league appearances under ten Hag last season, but the vast majority came from the bench, with consistent starts coming very few and far between.

He was once highly valued at United, though, with former interim boss Ralf Rangnick once calling him a "valuable" member of the team who can do it all.

"‘For me, he is an extremely valuable player, a team player in the true sense, a player who puts in every effort that he has and would give his last drop of blood for the team," Rangnick told Sky Sports.

"He’s also a player who can score goals and has those surprising elements in his game, little flick-ons, and he can be a technical player too.

"That combination makes him extremely valuable, and to reduce him to only a number six, a defensive midfield player, does not rate him highly enough. He can do a lot more than just defend."

Based off this endorsement, there is certainly a player of use there, and it will be interesting to see how far Fulham go.