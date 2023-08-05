Highlights

Fulham target Fred's situation at Manchester United is 'one to watch' as his future at Old Trafford becomes increasingly uncertain, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Where could Fred end up this summer?

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United rejected an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray earlier this window to sign Fred and it is 'unclear' whether a second bid will appear on the horizon.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is believed to be a big admirer of Fred and would like to bring him in at Craven Cottage, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are also keen to secure his signature.

Last term, Fred made a whopping 56 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, registering six goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United reportedly have set an asking price of £20 million for Brazil international Fred, something which Fulham aren't willing to comply with given that he is in the last year of his £120k-a-week contract at Old Trafford, according to The Mirror.

Fred missed the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States due to a 'personal issue' as speculation over his next steps continue to swirl.

Turkisk outlet Milliyet via Sport Witness has claimed that Fred has said 'yes' to a move to Galatasaray and Manchester United are now waiting to see if Galatasaray will sanction another offer for the experienced midfielder.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Fred's situation could move quickly due to the volume of interest in his services from other clubs.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think that Fulham are still one to watch as well and Fred may lean towards staying in the Premier League if the right opportunity arises. I expect this one to move a little bit quicker because there's four or five clubs looking at Fred, so Manchester United are probably able to control that sale a little bit more."

What now for Fulham?

Fulham boss Silva has already managed to complete deals to acquire Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez this window, as per Transfermarkt; however, there is still plenty of work to do regarding incomings and outgoings at Craven Cottage.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued a surprise update on the future of veteran winger Willian that could see him leave Fulham this summer despite only recently agreeing to a new contract extension at the club, as the renowned journalist stated on Twitter X: "EXCL: Saudi side Al Shabab approached Fulham winger Willian with formal bid as they have concrete interest. Willian signed new Fulham deal 10 days ago but Al Shabab are insisting — and player’s now speaking to the club about the proposal."

Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic wants out of Fulham in this off-season and will continue to seek an exit to go and sign for a European club even if his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal hits the breaks, as per The Evening Standard.

In terms of prospective arrivals at Fulham, Everton winger Demarai Gray could come in and has already agreed personal terms with the club, as per Football Insider.