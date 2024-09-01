Fulham held talks to re-sign a £100,000-per-week player in a last-gasp transfer attempt on summer deadline day, but Marco Silva's side couldn't quite get a potential reunion over the line in time.

Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham - match report

The Whites were thwarted in their attempts to seal a second Premier League win of the season on Saturday, despite their best efforts and Adama Traore's equaliser after Liam Delap's opening goal at Portman Road.

In what seemed like a fairly even contest on paper, with both Fulham and Ipswich neck-for-neck in terms of shots, shots on target, possession and passes made, the numbers reflect what was a tough contest for Silva's side and perhaps a worthy draw for either side.

Fulham did spurn some glaring chances, though, with Rodrigo Muniz failing to convert what was a gaping free header inside the area from Traore's teasing cross. Raul Jimenez also tested Aro Muric with a stinging shot after a swift Fulham counter-attack, but Silva's men couldn't quite find a second breakthrough.

"The reaction from us was good, we scored a good equaliser and after that we took a step forward and were completely in control," said Silva on Fulham's 1-1 draw away to Ipswich.

"The second half was a lot more difficult for us, we were not able to control the game the way we liked. We were solid, we did not give many things but we did not create. We should create a lot more when we are on the ball, we have to be more effective in our build-up and have more chances to score."

Fulham's next five Premier League games Date Fulham vs West Ham September 14 Fulham vs Newcastle September 21 Nottingham Forest vs Fulham September 28 Man City vs Fulham October 5 Fulham vs Aston Villa October 19

Silva also reserved special praise for Traore, who was a key part of the chances they did manage to create and, of course, notched their equaliser midway through the first period.

"He created some good moments for other players," said Silva on Traore's performance against Ipswich.

"He is in good shape, he is helping the team and the reason why he is playing is because he can be decisive for us if he can take the right decisions."

This immediately follows a fairly productive transfer window at Craven Cottage, with Fulham also attempting a late move for Lyon winger Ernet Nuamah, which came to no avail.

Fulham held late talks to re-sign defender Matt Targett

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Silva missed out on another player alongside Nuamah, having also made a late approach to ex-defender Matt Targett.

The £100,000-per-week left-back was apparently on their radar before the 11pm deadline, as Fulham held late deadline day talks with Targett, but current employers Newcastle United refused to green-light his exit - opting to keep the 28-year-old at St. James' Park.

Targett made 21 Championship appearances for Fulham during their promotion-winning campaign in 2017/18.