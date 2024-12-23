As the January transfer window approaches, Fulham are facing a battle to keep hold of one of their key players, but they have now been offered an interesting proposition which could improve the squad in the long term.

Fulham transfer news

After a solid start to the Premier League season, Marco Silva's Fulham appear to be running out of steam. They've won just one of their last six games in the top flight, losing once and drawing the other four. Most recently, they were held to a goalless draw with the league's bottom club, Southampton, which Silva described as a "missed opportunity".

"We should have won the game, definitely. We tried everything from the start. It is impossible to finish a game with more attacking players in our team," said the Portuguese boss after the game.

"Our attacking line was never really a threat for them. We had two or three clear chances, but we should have created more. We have to be more incisive and more clinical."

One positive, however, did come in the form of a debut for 17 year-old midfielder Josh King, who started the game but was replaced by Adama Traore midway through the second half. Now, the Londoners have been offered the chance to add to their upcoming crop of young talent.

Things could be set to get tougher for Fulham after the New Year as they now face a challenge to keep hold of midfielder Andreas Pereira. Earlier this month, it was reported that Brazilian club Palmeiras had made their first approach to sign Pereira.

The Cottagers consider the former Manchester United star, who currently earns £50,000 per-week at Craven Cottage, to be "untouchable" and will likely shut down Palmeira's attempt to sign him before it progresses. Silva has previously described Pereira as "outstanding" and a "top professional".

But now, Nosso Palestra claims that Palmeiras have reached an initial agreement with Pereira over a move to Allianz Parque, leaving only Fulham to convince. The publication claims that Fulham want around £25 million, and to approach that value, Palmeiras are open to including players in the deal, including one of either Vitor Reis or Richard Rios.

The club’s management view both players as easily replaceable: Reis in the center-back role and Rios potentially being succeeded by Pereira himself.

Reis in particular looks an exciting talent who could certainly ease the blow of losing Pereira - the 18 year-old defender has been eyed by several top clubs and has been hailed for his leadership and "commanding, confident presence that’s rare in such a young defender".

Both Reis and Rios have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent months. Back in October, ESPN Brazil reported that PSG were eyeing the defender, while Antena 2 Deportes reported in August that the Ligue 1 giants had made a £17 million offer for Colombia international Rios.