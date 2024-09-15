With free agents still available to sign even outside of the summer transfer window, Fulham are now reportedly keen to seal a deal for a Champions League winner.

Fulham transfer news

Overshadowed by those among the European places, Fulham's transfer window has gone slightly under the radar, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Joachim Andersen representing solid business by all involved at Craven Cottage.

So far, that business has paid dividends too. Marco Silva's side have made an impressive start to the campaign since losing to Manchester United on the opening day, drawing twice and winning once in between a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Birmingham City.

Things could yet get even better off the pitch, meanwhile, with further transfer activity still possible. The Cottagers of course already impressed in the summer, but their best business could, in fact, take place with the window slammed shut.

To boost Silva's side at this stage would be quite the move for the London club setting their sights on more than just the comforts of the Premier League's mid-table this season. According to Sunday People via West Ham Zone, Fulham are keen on a move to sign Joel Matip, who has been a free agent since leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract last season.

They're not alone in their interest, however, with West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth all reportedly among those also eyeing moves to sign the former Liverpool defender, who is reportedly keen on remaining in England.

Matip, now 33 years old, has won everything there is to win in English football and even has a Champions League medal to his name to match. If Fulham are looking for experience, then he could be their man. Keep him fit, meanwhile, and the Cottagers may have the quality of a Premier League and Champions League-winning defender to match that experience.

"Wonderful" Matip could be an impressive coup

As a free agent, signing Matip could be fairly risk-free and a move worth pursuing for a number of clubs, including Fulham. Silva's side would undoubtedly benefit from the experience even if the defender isn't ready to return to his best quite yet after suffering a long-term injury last season. Fulham's patience would be worthwhile, however, as often proved at Liverpool.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Matip last season, telling the club's official website via The Express: "In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I'm not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him"

"A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being - we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”

With one more Premier League move left in him, Matip may well find himself on his way to London this season to hand Silva's side a final transfer boost.