Fulham are among the Premier League teams to have made an enquiry to sign a £2.49 million attacker, according to a new report.

The Cottagers come into this November international break in a very good place, having won their last two games after victories over London rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace. Marco Silva’s side have 18 points from 11 games, sitting just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Fulham transfer news

It has been an impressive 2024/25 season for Fulham and Silva so far, and they will hope that continues when the Premier League returns in a couple of weeks. The January transfer window is not that far away, and the Fulham hierarchy, along with Silva, may have their eye on one or two players that they would like to add to their squad.

However, they could face a battle to keep hold of one of their key players, as Juventus are plotting a move to sign defender Joachim Andersen. The centre-back only returned to Craven Cottage in the summer from Crystal Palace, but his performances have been rather impressive, and it seems that the Serie A giants are keen to bring him to Turin.

Fulham will hope January is a month where they can strengthen their side rather than weaken it, as they have an interest in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The teenager has struggled for regular minutes this season under Vincent Kompany, and it has led to Bayern allowing Tel to leave the club on loan when January arrives. This has put Fulham on alert, as they would like to add the 19-year-old to their team.

Tel is not the only player that Fulham have on their radar ahead of the new year, as there is another player they are also keeping an eye on.

Fulham make enquiry to sign £2.49m star

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Fulham have made an enquiry to sign Nicolas Kuhn from Celtic. The 24-year-old joined the Hoops in January of this year from Rapid Vienna; he played 18 times last season, scoring three goals and recording three assists.

Kuhn, who has a Transfermarkt value of €3m (£2.24m), has been very impressive this season, scoring four goals in 10 Scottish Premiership games. That form has now put him on the radar of Fulham, as well as fellow Premier League team Brentford.

The Celtic winger, who can play anywhere across the frontline, is a player who, as per FBref, is considered very similar to Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman, who has been labelled as "unstoppable" by Statman Dave, ranks third for comparable players to Kuhn in this season’s Champions League.

Nicolas Kuhn 24/25 Champions League stats compared to Cody Gakpo Metric Kuhn Gakpo Appearances 4 4 Starts 4 3 Goals 2 1 xG 0.6 1.6 Goals per 90 0.63 0.35 Assists 1 1 xAG 1.6 1.0 Assists per 90 0.32 0.35 Progressive carries 10 16 Progressive passes 12 13 Shots (on target) 3 (2) 11 (6)

Plettenberg states that Fulham are keeping an eye on the situation of Kuhn, who remains under contract with Celtic until 2029. Therefore, if the Cottagers are to sign the German, Celtic are likely to demand a hefty fee.