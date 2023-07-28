Highlights

Fulham are now 'very close' to reaching an agreement with Southampton to acquire defender Mohammed Salisu, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Will Mohammed Salisu become a Fulham player this window?

According to talkSPORT, Southampton defender Salisu has agreed a deal to move to Fulham for a fee of £15 million and will arrive at Craven Cottage amid numerous departures going the other way.

The report states that a fee has been agreed between both parties and Fulham could also land Ajax's Calvin Bassey as Marco Silva moves to strengthen his backline.

Bassey's proposed switch to Fulham is close and he will undergo a medical at the club ahead of completing an £18.2 million transfer, becoming the Cottagers' second signing of the window after Raul Jimenez joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £5.5 million, as per The Daily Mail.

Nevertheless, The Evening Standard claim that Bassey's impending arrival had made it 'unclear' whether Salisu may still be pursued as another defensive recruit.

Last term, Salisu made 28 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, registering a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Football Insider, Southampton also received an offer earlier this month for Salisu from AS Monaco; however, it is unclear whether the Ligue 1 side still hold an active interest in the Ghana international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has indicated that Fulham are moving in the right direction in their efforts to land Salisu.

Sheth stated: "Another interesting one is Mohammed Salisu from Southampton. We're told that they're getting very close now to an agreement between the two clubs of around £15m.

"I remember when I tweeted that out that there were so many responses. '£15m, is that all for someone like Salisu?'.

"I was thinking to myself, is it anything to do with Southampton being in the Championship and they're going to have to cut the cloth accordingly and sell players at a smaller price than they'd have to if they were in the Premier League, like we were talking about with James Ward-Prowse?

"But then, one look at his contract situation and you can understand why the price is what it is. That is because he's entered the final year of his contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

"So, this is the only time, really, that Southampton are able to get a substantial transfer fee for him. If you think £15m isn't a substantial transfer fee, you probably have a point, but given the contract situation, it's probably not a bad deal in the end."

Who else could Fulham target this window?

According to The Daily Mail, Fulham have submitted an offer of around £4.5 million for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as they look to add some strength on the flanks.

Nevertheless, the proposal is believed to fall well under Chelsea's £8 million valuation of the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Everton forward Demarai Gray is on the radar at Craven Cottage and it is believed that Fulham would be willing to pay £7 million for his services, as per The Sun.

SPORTS ZONE have indicated that Fulham have reached an agreement over personal terms with Benfica defender Morato; however, a fee is yet to be agreed between both parties.