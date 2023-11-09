Fulham have seemingly been given some hope over signing a "monster" player for manager Marco Silva, coming after a journalist's four-word message.

Silva signs new Fulham deal

Last month, the Whites were given a major boost as Silva committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new deal till 2026. The 46-year-old's old contract was set to expire next summer, but Fulham's breakthrough in talks has tied down one of Craven Cottage's most integral figureheads.

This is a sign that the west Londoners are by no means content on stalling, or simply surviving in the Premier League, as Silva recently suggested he is eyeing up trophies in an interview with TNT Sports.

"You can leave a legacy inside the club as well. A legacy can come from titles, positions in the table, [it] can be the way to play football, the way to develop the club and the players in all aspects," said Silva earlier this month.

"It's what I would like to leave one day when I leave the club, everyone is going to remember ourselves and our work. I would like to leave a legacy. With titles it's going to be much better, it's going to be perfect, but you know our reality, you know that we are Fulham, for us to fight for titles you have two chances, they are going to be the cups, you have to be realistic.

"And even the cups, you know that you have probably a big number of clubs more favourite than us to get that title. But to know that [we go] game-by-game and we have to look for it with full ambition, I think we have been doing that."

One of the ways Fulham can ensure Silva has as many resources as possible to challenge for major honours is by backing him in the transfer market.

They're still in with a shout of winning the EFL Cup as they gear up to face in the quarter-finals next month, and soon after that, the transfer window reopens for business.

Fulham given Andre transfer hope

One rumoured target is Fluminese star Andre, who has impressed in his native Brazil and turned the heads of Fulham transfer chiefs.

The 22-year-old has also attracted interest from Tottenham and Arsenal, clubs with a huge pull, but perhaps Fulham's advantage could be that they'll be able to hand Andre more chances to play.

Liverpool had also been linked with the player, but they've now ended their interest in the South American.

Journalist Bruno Andrade, taking to X this week, says this could offer a "free way to Fulham" as Silva is given some transfer hope over signing Andre.

He has been brilliant for Fluminese over the last few months, with journalist Fernando Campos even calling him the "best midfielder" in his country and a "monster" player.

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."