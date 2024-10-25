A Fulham "leader" is now keen on extending his stay at Craven Cottage in 2025, according to an encouraging update regarding his future.

Fulham prepare for trip to Everton

Marco Silva's side have enjoyed a solid start to their 2024/25 Premier League season, almost going under the radar amid battles at the top and bottom of the table. Fulham currently sit in 10th position, having picked up 11 points from their eight league matches to date, and the hope now is that the west Londoners can go up another level and push for a European finish in the coming months.

Next up for the Cottagers is a trip to Everton on Saturday evening, as they come up against a Blues outfit who have sparked into life after a terrible start to the campaign, accumulating seven points from their last three matches and allowing Sean Dyche to keep his job.

This promises to be a big test for Fulham, especially under the lights of an atmospheric and bullish Goodison Park, and victory for the visitors would feel like a big step in the right direction, further suggesting that a top-half finish could be on the cards come next May. Now, a positive update has emerged regarding the future of an important player.

Fulham "leader" wants to sign new deal

Speaking to Clara Sports [via Sport Witness], Raul Jimenez says he's keen on a contract extension at Fulham, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025: “My contract ends in 2025, but there is the option to renew for another year. That option is with the club. I hope to make it valid for as long as I can stay in Europe, and I welcome that."

This is fantastic news for anyone of a Fulham persuasion, considering what a top-level player Jimenez remains, scoring four goals in just five Premier League starts this season. He has also chipped in with one assist, while his worth at international level with Mexico has been highlighted, too, with manager Javier Aguirre recently heaping praise on him.

"He came back very well [from his injury], very well. He's scored goals, he's made assists. He looks mature and in good form, having completely overcome his injury. I think he is definitely a leader for us. A very important player for us."

There will have been fears when Jimenez suffered a potentially life-threatening head injury away to Arsenal back in 2020, in terms of him never returning to his best again, or even playing football again. The Mexican icon has been fantastic in the years since, though, still going strong at the age of 33 and proving to be an influential performer for Fulham.

For that reason, the £100,000-a-week Jimenez signing an extension would be superb news for the Cottagers, retaining the services of a player who has now proven his worth in the Premier Leage for many years now, as he continues to catch the eye.