Fulham didn't have the easiest of summer transfer windows, having lost Aleksandar Mitrovic late on to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, and eventually winning their battle to keep hold of Joao Palhinha after his move to Bayern Munich reportedly collapsed.

On the pitch, meanwhile, they haven't been at their best, winning just once in their opening four games, and conceding 10 goals in the process. Marco Silva will hope that the Cottagers settle down after the international break, and pick up a comfortable victory up against Luton Town.

Now that the transfer window is shut, they can at least focus on results, and ensuring that key players put pen to paper on new deals. And that's exactly what one particular player would be willing to do, despite being linked with a move away in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Those around Craven Cottage would have breathed a sigh of relief when the news of Palhinha's stay filtered around the club. The midfielder will be a Fulham player until January at the very least, when they will likely have a battle on their hands once more.

Another midfielder who was linked with a move away in the summer was Harrison Reed. According to Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers submitted a £3m bid for Reed late on in the window, only to see that offer turned down.

Now, as per Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Reed would be 'happy to extend' his Fulham contract 'if a suitable offer arrives'. As things stand, of course, the former Southampton midfielder's contract comes to an end next summer, meaning that he'll be free to negotiate an exit ahead of next season from January.

With Palhinha's future uncertain, the last thing that Fulham need is another midfielder bidding farewell, arguably making a new contract for Reed imperative in the coming months.

How has Harrison Reed performed this season?

So far this season, whilst he is yet to reach the heights of last season, much like the rest of his Fulham teammates, Reed has still impressed at times, as the stats show.

According to FBref, the midfielder has made 1.67 progressive passes per 90, as well as maintaining a pass completion rate of 85.7% in four games played so far this season. He has also won one tackle per game so far, in what has been a season of showing glimpses as things are going.

With plenty of the season left to come, however, both Reed and Fulham have plenty of time to get up to speed, possibly returning to last season's form in the process.

Silva is certainly a fan of his player, too, saying via The Athletic, after Reed scored against Swansea City a couple of years ago:

“I congratulated him straight away, because he had a very good game. I think it was his first 90 minutes this season. I congratulated him on the way he played 90 minutes.

"He’s playing in a different position and he is adapting really well. I know he can be very good in the No 6 position, but he can play a little bit higher up the pitch with his mobility as well.”