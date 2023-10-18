Fulham are targeting one big name club's "selfless" player for manager Marco Silva, and it is reported that he's "ready" to leave.

Fulham transfer targets - January

The Whites currently sit just below mid-table after a mixed start to the new Premier League season, winning three games out of a possible eight. While they've sealed some impressive results in that time, like a dramatic 2-2 draw away to title-chasing Arsenal, only a handful of teams have scored less goals than them.

Indeed, the likes of Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Burnley, Bournemouth and Sheffield United lie below Fulham in the scoring charts, but Silva will want to put some significant distance between them in the scoring charts - especially considering they could all be battling relegation. As a result, media reports have suggested that Fulham are targeting a striker for 2024. In-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who's already scored 13 goals in just seven Bundesliga outings so far, is apparently a name on their watch list amid repeated links.

Gent starlet Gift Orban has been mentioned too, and Fulham may also strengthen their central-midfield ranks as well as further forward. Man United ace and Scotland international Scott McTominay is said to be attracting Fulham's interest in this regard, as his future under Erik ten Hag is still very much up in the air. While the aforementioned have already been linked with moves to Craven Cottage at various points, a new update suggests Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is also on the radar.

The versatile midfielder, who is yet to play a single minute under Mauricio Pochettino due to injury, may find game time difficult to come by upon his return. There is plenty of Chelsea competition for places at centre-back, a long queue which includes some star names like Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

Chelsea will add the £75 million Wesley Fofana to this list when he comes back from his own long-term injury, leading to reports that Chalobah is prepared to leave (Fabrizio Romano). 90min have a Chalobah transfer update on his situation, and it concerns Fulham. Silva's side are "keen" to sign the 24-year-old, but face stiff competition from across England and Europe. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, Newcastle United and clubs in Italy are also eyeing a move for Chalobah, and 90min add that he is "ready" to go in January.

The player has plenty of admirers from big names in the beautiful game, like former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Trevoh Chalobah's style of play Likes to tackle Short-passer

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position," said Lampard during his second stint in charge.

“Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back."