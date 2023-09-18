Fulham have now been provided with an update on the future of midfielder Joao Palhinha by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Does Joao Palhinha want to leave Fulham?

Palhinha was set to join Bayern Munich at the end of the summer transfer window, with a £60m deal being agreed, however the move collapsed at the final stages, as Fulham were unable to bring in a replacement before the deadline.

The midfielder has expressed his disappointment about the move not going through, saying: "I can’t lie, in football, we all have dreams and those are to play in the Champions League and for the best clubs in the world.

"People need to see and understand that as well but I also want to say I have all respect and I am really happy to be here as well.

"The move didn’t happen and now I am just focused on Fulham again. I will focus on my work and give everything I can like I have done in the past."

Since then, the 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract, which runs until 2028, with the option for an additional year, and no release clause has been included, meaning the Cottagers hold the bargaining power in any future transfer windows.

The fact the Portugal international has committed to a new deal suggests he is happy at Craven Cottage, but Bayern remain undeterred, and Romano has now indicated the Bundesliga club could make a fresh approach in the next transfer window.

As relayed by CaughtOffside, the transfer expert said: “Joao Palhinha – Fulham are stronger on their position after contract extension, but the new deal was also done to give Joao a better salary until 2024.

“Then we will see in January or June, it will depend on bids and more. Bayern are still interested after coming close to getting the deal done in the summer, but obviously they’re not working on it yet.”

How much did Fulham pay for Joao Palhinha?

The Cottagers signed the former Sporting Lisbon man for just £20m back in the summer of 2022, and they were in line to make a huge profit by selling him to Bayern Munich for £60m in the summer, but fans will undoubtedly be happy he stayed.

The central midfielder was voted Fulham's Player of the Season for 2022-23, with more than half of Whites supporters voting for him, off the back of a fantastic campaign, in which he made 47 more tackles than any other player in the Premier League.

Lauded as "superb" by The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler, Palhinha had a very promising first season at Craven Cottage, and Marco Silva will now be hoping he can kick on in the ongoing campaign, having put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

However, if Bayern do come back with a fresh bid in the January transfer window, Fulham will be in an even stronger negotiating position than they were in the summer, indicating they could hold out for a larger fee.