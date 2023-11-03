Fulham could be set to lose one of their first-team players next year, with a reliable journalist detailing that he is wanted by a huge club overseas ahead of January.

Fulham's form and results so far

Marco Silva’s side have made a disappointing start to the new top-flight campaign having won three, drawn three and lost four of their opening ten games, meaning that they currently find themselves 14th in the league table.

Victories Draws Defeats Everton (1-0) Arsenal (2-2) Brentford (3-0) Luton Town (1-0) Crystal Palace (0-0) Manchester City (5-1) Sheffield United (3-1) Brighton and Hove Albion (1-1) Chelsea (2-0) Tottenham Hotspur (2-0)

The Cottagers are sitting just seven points above the relegation zone as it stands so if results continue in this matter between now and the upcoming window opening, the board will have to think about selling some players to replace them with better ones.

Rodrigo Muniz first put pen to paper at the club from Flamengo back in 2021, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 35 appearances to date having been sent out on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough last season (Transfermarkt - Muniz statistics), but he’s recently significantly fallen out of favour.

The Brazilian striker has made zero starts and just four substitute outings this term in the Premier League (WhoScored - Muniz statistics), and the 22-year-old having dropped down the pecking order appears to have alerted a new admirer overseas.

Atletico Madrid interested in Rodrigo Muniz

According to Thiago Fernandes when writing for Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness), Atletico Madrid are readying a bid for Muniz in January. The La Liga outfit are "preparing an offer" for the centre-forward at the start of next year, believed to be in the region of €4m (£3m).

Diego Simeone's side are yet to make an official approach or to open talks to discover what the conditions of a deal would look like, but should his game time not start improving, this could definitely be a situation to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks and months.

Don't sell! Muniz is Silva's "revelation"

During his time at Flamengo, Muniz was dubbed a “revelation” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and whilst he’s failed to replicate that exact kind of prolific form at Fulham, Silva should definitely keep him in the building and offer him more minutes.

Sponsored by Puma, the attacker may have only scored six goals at the club so far, but having found the back of the net during Wednesday evening’s 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town, it just shows that he is capable of performing if he’s given a regular run in the team where he can showcase his talent.

In his debut season at Craven Cottage, Muniz also helped the club to achieve promotion back to the Premier League so he knows what it takes to be successful and possesses the winning mentality needed to improve results right now, so it would be somewhat of a mistake if the hierarchy allow him to leave in January, especially when the current forward options are not exactly banging the goals in.