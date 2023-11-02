Fulham have submitted an offer to bring an in-demand striker to Craven Cottage, according to a fresh report that has recently emerged.

Fulham's current attacking options

The Premier League outfit have Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz as their options at centre-forward as it stands, but it’s fair to say that they haven’t been performing at the level required since the start of the new top-flight season. Marco Silva’s side have scored just nine goals during their opening ten games which is the joint third-lowest in the division level with newly-promoted Luton Town, so it’s clear for everyone to see that the boss could do with entering the market to find a reinforcement who would be an upgrade on what he currently has in the building.

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez could well be the perfect candidate to sign on the dotted line having firmly established himself as Arne Slot’s best-performing offensive player so far this campaign (WhoScored - Feyenoord statistics), and he’s already received plenty of attention from four clubs in England.

The 22-year-old has been attracting significant interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle United, and whilst that quartet have started the new term a lot stronger, that hasn’t stopped chiefs from wanting to enter the race, compete and try and beat their fellow competitors to their target’s signature.

Fulham table bid for Santiago Gimenez

According to W Deportes (via Sport Witness), Fulham have made a bid for Gimenez. Feyenoord’s centre-forward has “received an offer” from Silva’s side worth approximately €50m (£43m), but it’s unknown whether this includes bonuses. The Cottagers have “emerged as a candidate” to sign their target despite the huge interest from elsewhere, but with the club “not entirely big” in Europe, the chances of him accepting the proposal currently appear to be very slim.

Santiago Gimenez's record

In the Eredivisie this season, Gimenez has been in red-hot form having clocked up 16 involvements, 13 goals and three assists, in just ten outings (Transfermarkt - Gimenez statistics), with his insanely prolific form in the final third having seen him dubbed a “Mexican Machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Slot’s left-footed talisman also knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured six trophies at a senior level for both his club and country since the start of his career, so he would be able to pass on a much-needed winning mentality to the current squad who are already in the building.

Santiago Gimenez - Achievements Date Feyenoord - Dutch Champion 2022/23 Mexico - Gold Cup Winner 2023 Cruz Azul - Mexican Campeon De Campeones 2020/21 and 2021/22 Cruz Azul - Mexican Clausura Champion 2020/21 Cruz Azul - Mexican Cup Winner Apertura 2018/19

Sponsored by Adidas, the striker has even recorded 38 shots over the course of the campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Feyenoord statistics), highlighting his constant desire to hit the back of the net which he’s proving with every game that passes, so this is definitely a no-brainer of a deal to complete.