Fulham are interested in making a move for an established Premier League player currently at one of the biggest clubs in the country, according to a new update.

Will Fulham make signings in January?

The Cottagers impressed in the league last season after being promoted from the Championship, and they ended up finishing 10th in the table, which few predicted at the beginning of the campaign.

Marco Silva continues to do an excellent job as manager, and his team are sitting comfortably in midtable after six matches played in 2023/24 to date, winning, drawing and losing twice apiece. Next up is Monday's visit of Chelsea in a fiery London derby, as Fulham look to heap further misery on the Blues.

While Silva has assembled an impressive squad at Craven Cottage, there is also a clear need to make new signings in the January transfer window, or next summer at the very least, in order to keep progressing. A fresh update suggests that one individual is being looked at closely as an option.

Which Premier League player could Fulham sign?

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is high on Fulham's list of priority signings at the moment:

"Sky Sports News has been told Bayern will continue to monitor Palhinha's performances for Fulham throughout the Autumn and are expected to bid again once the window reopens on January 1. With more than three months remaining before then, Fulham have more time to line up his replacement and Manchester United's Scott McTominay is understood to remain high on their list.

"McTominay was thought to be reluctant to leave Old Trafford right up until the final moments of the summer window, when Sofyan Amrabat arrived on an initial loan from Fiorentina, but he may be more open to switching clubs in 2024.

"Tottenham's Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg was another top target for Fulham at the end of the window but another player who was not keen to move to Craven Cottage in the summer, believing there are bigger clubs out there for him if he is to leave Spurs in the not too distant future."

McTominay could be exactly what Fulham are looking for in January, should Joao Palhinha complete a move to Bayern Munich, possessing similar attributes to the current Cottagers favourite.

The Scot has found regular football increasingly hard to come by under Erik ten Hag at United, with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes preferred to him in the middle of the park, and he could jump at the opportunity to be a regular elsewhere and kick on at a key point in his career.

McTominay is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer of 2025, meaning United could be keen to cash in on him before his value starts diminishing, and his box-to-box energy would add a lot to the team.

While arguably known for his industry and all-round work ethic more than anything, the 26-year-old has also found his goalscoring boots in a Scotland shirt recently, scoring twice in a famous 2-0 win over Spain this year, and being hailed as "top class" by compatriot Ally McCoist.