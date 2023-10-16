Fulham could look to enter the running to sign a new striker in January, with a reliable journalist claiming that he would be seen as a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Who could Fulham sign?

Over the summer, Marco Silva’s side were linked with a swoop for Manchester United’s defensive midfielder Scott McTominay, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, there is a chance that they could make a second attempt at the start of next year.

The Cottagers might consider this because Bayern Munich are set to continue their pursuit of Joao Palhinha having seen a late move fall through in the closing stages of September, so a like-for-like successor will need to be found should he depart.

Despite securing the services of Raul Jimenez, Silva also appears to want to bolster his ranks in the final third and a candidate he may choose to look at is Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy who only joined Sebastian Hoeness’ side permanently this summer following a successful loan spell from Stade Rennes (Transfermarkt - Guirassy statistics).

The Guinea international has made a fantastic start to life at the MHP Arena having firmly established himself as the overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 8.80 (WhoScored - Stuttgart statistics), and the 27-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye of several teams in the Premier League.

According to Pete O’Rourke who has shared a transfer update on Serhou Guirassy for Football Insider, Fulham are considering joining the list of top-flight clubs who want to secure the centre-forward’s services in January. He said:

“The Bees could react with a bid for red-hot Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy if they lose Ivan Toney in January. West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all also been linked with the 27-year-old. Meanwhile, I’m told Fulham could also enter the race for Guirassy as they search for a long-term Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement.

"The forward, who was previously wanted by English clubs during his time in France, is likely to be a priority target for many Premier League clubs in January.”

How many goals has Serhou Guirassy scored?

In the Bundesliga this season, Guirassy has given a new definition to the word prolific by racking up a remarkable 14 contributions, 13 goals and one assist, in just seven appearances, form which has seen him hailed as an “excellent” striker by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Arles native, who is sponsored by Adidas, has also recorded 30 shots so far over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Stuttgart statistics), displaying his constant desire to hit the back of the net.

Furthermore, Guirassy, who pockets £35k-per-week (Stuttgart salaries), makes a wonderful target man where he’s been averaging 3.6 aerial wins per league game (WhoScored - Guirassy statistics), so for an attacker who stands at 6 foot 1, it could well be worth chiefs battling it out with their competitors.