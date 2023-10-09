Fulham are in ongoing discussions regarding a deal to sign a new striker in January, according to a fresh report.

Fulham's signings in 2023...

Over the summer, Marco Silva recruited seven fresh faces in the form of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Raul Jimenez, Steven Benda, Adama Traore and Fode Ballo-Toure, and they are already assessing their options ahead of the next window opening.

The Cottagers have been heavily linked with moves for Manchester United and Benfica midfielders Scott McTominay and Florentino Luis after it was reported that Bayern Munich are still pursuing Joao Palhinha despite him recently signing a new long-term contract.

The Whites may also be looking to bolster other areas of the pitch, including in the final third, where a name to have entered the fold as a possible candidate is Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, who has established himself as Sebastian Hoeness' overall best-performing player so far this season with a WhoScored match rating of 8.80.

The Guinea international turned down a move to Craven Cottage before the previous transfer deadline as he wasn’t excited enough by the project on offer, and whilst Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have since been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, Fulham chiefs could be about to take a second bite of the cherry.

Serhou Guirassy's Strengths Serhou Guirassy's Weaknesses Finishing Discipline Long shots Defensive contribution Passing (All information from WhoScored)

According to German outlet BILD (via Tribal Football), delivering a Serhou Guirassy transfer update, Fulham are plotting a raid on Stuttgart for their attacker in January:

“Fulham are eyeing VFB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. BILD says Nottingham Forest and the Cottagers are in contact with Stuttgart for Guirassy about a January deal. The centre-forward has a €20m (£17m) buyout clause which can be triggered next summer.

"The Swabians are now in talks with Guirassy's management about trying to increase the clause in exchange for a higher salary. The original plan was to completely buy out Guirassy's clause. However, the player has refused such an option.”

During his time at Stuttgart, Guirassy has clocked up an outstanding 32 contributions (28 goals and four assists) in 36 appearances, which shows how prolific he can be in the opposition’s box, and he's in red-hot form this campaign in particular, racking up a remarkable 13 goals in just seven Bundesliga outings.

The Arles native, who is sponsored by Adidas, has recorded 30 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Guirassy statistics), highlighting his eye for goal and desire to create opportunities for himself.

Standing at 6 foot 1, Guirassy is additionally the ideal “target man”, as described by journalist Josh Bunting, with the attacker using his height to average 3.6 aerial wins per league game this term, so for a player who is the complete package, Fulham would be foolish not to at least be as competitive as they can in their pursuit of their target.