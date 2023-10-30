Fulham could be set to lose one of their first-team players in January, with a new report revealing that he has already made the decision to leave Craven Cottage.

Fulham's summer departures

Marco Silva sanctioned the sales of 11 players in total over the summer, with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Joe Bryan and Anthony Knockaert being some of the bigger names to leave on a permanent basis, whilst there were also three who were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to receive more game time.

The Cottagers have a further nine players out of contract at the end of the season, including the likes of Willian, Tim Ream and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham contracts), meaning that the boss has to consider cashing in should he not want to risk losing his prized assets for free.

Tosin Adarabioyo is another one of those who will have reached the expiration of his terms upon the conclusion of the current campaign, and having played just one minute of football this season in the Premier League following groin surgery (WhoScored - Adarabioyo statistics), the centre-back has fallen out of favour.

England’s former youth international had attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco before the previous transfer window closed, but with a second opportunity set to be made available for his potential suitors, the 26-year-old appears keen to start a new adventure elsewhere.

Fulham likely to lose Tosin Adarabioyo

According to Football Insider, Adarabioyo is hoping to leave Fulham in January, with a host of clubs expected to get their offers in ahead of the next window opening at the start of 2024.

“Fulham will be in the market for a right-sided centre-back in the January window with Tosin Adarabioyo expected to leave the club, sources have told Football Insider.

"Adarabioyo, 26, is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and is set to be the subject of offers when the mid-season window opens on 1 January after making up his mind to leave. And Fulham are ready to spend big in the new year after promising Marco Silva much-needed funds.”

Standing at a staggering 6 foot 5, Adarabioyo is a “towering” colossus at the heart of Fulham’s backline, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, and last season prior to his injury absence, he proved to be a real rock and physical presence in front of his goalkeeper.

The Manchester-born talent, who pockets £40,000-a-week (Fulham salaries), was averaging 5.5 clearances and 2.4 aerial wins per top-flight game during the previous term, so he’s extremely strong at getting rid of the danger and protecting his fellow teammates.

Adarabioyo is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including at left-back, right-back and higher up in defensive midfield alongside his usual role (Transfermarkt - Adarabioyo statistics), so it will be interesting to see where he could go and who Fulham look to bring in to replace him.