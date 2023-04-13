Fulham defender Layvin Kurzawa, currently on loan from Paris-Saint Germain, is expected to leave and return to his parent club this summer.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

It could be a crucial summer for both Marco Silva and the Whites board as they look to build upon their solid debut season back in the Premier League.

The Craven Cottage side started off brightly and have done enough to earn a second successive campaign back in the top flight, though recent results have exposed some glaring weaknesses to be fixed.

Indeed, Fulham supporters have not seen their side win a single league game since they beat Brighton back in mid-Febuary, with the west Londoners losing their last four matches against Brentford, Arsenal, Bournemouth and West Ham.

In that time, they've conceded nine goals against with only three scored themselves - potentially highlighting the need for a summer shake-up. Of the players linked with a move, FC Porto star Mateus Uribe, Roma's Chris Smalling and Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech are among the names recently mentioned.

In terms of exits, some players will need to make way for new arrivals, with Kurzawa firmly on the chopping block. According to French news outlet Le10sport, it is believed Fulham will not attempt to sign the left-back permanently and he seems set to return to PSG upon the expiry of his loan spell.

Kurzawa has apparently dissatisfied the Cottagers with his season overall, with the outlet explaining:

"Loaned this season to Fulham, the defender has not given satisfaction, and should return to Paris this summer, where his contract runs until June 2024."

How has Kurzawa fared at Fulham?

The 30-year-old has been very unlucky since signing for Silva, spending the majority of his time on the treatment table and missing out on a fair few matchday squads.

Kurzawa is currently out of action with a sideband tear and his numerous weeks spent in rehab have ultimately given the player little chance to prove his worth.

That being said, the defender has dazzled at rare points, perhaps most notably scoring a brace and grabbing an assist during Fulham's FA Cup campaign this year.

Silva certainly rates Kurzawa, having called him a 'top, top player' whilst predicting that he could hand the team a different dimension.

However, his latest injury setback appears to have been the final straw for Fulham chiefs, who now seem set to let him return to the French capital.