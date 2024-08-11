Having just bid farewell to Tim Ream, Fulham are reportedly closing in on an agreement to sign an instant replacement in the form of a defender already plying his trade in the Premier League.

Fulham transfer news

After a solid campaign last time out, the Cottagers will go again in the forthcoming season, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe looking to take Marco Silva's side onwards and upwards. The Arsenal academy graduate arrives in the hope of finally putting a frustrating run of injuries behind him and finding his best form once again.

After completing the move, Smith Rowe told Fulham's official website: "I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment.

"I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates.

"Listening to the project, speaking to the Manager, and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward."

The former Arsenal man could yet be joined by another Premier League ace. According to Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are closing in on an agreement to sign Diego Carlos from Aston Villa. There's still reportedly plenty of work to do on the structure of the deal, but the Cottagers are seemingly edging closer to replacing veteran defender Ream, who recently swapped London for America after sealing a move to Charlotte FC.

A player who once cost Villa as much as a reported £26m, Carlos would be an impressive coup by Fulham.

"Amazing" Carlos can replace Ream

Whilst he's no longer first-choice under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, Carlos can step straight into Silva's side to fill the void left behind by Ream alongside Calvin Bassey this season. A player with Champions League experience and plenty of know-how at 31 years old, the Brazilian, on paper at least, would be wise business from all involved at Craven Cottage.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Diego Carlos Tim Ream Progressive carries 4 11 Progressive passes 59 65 Tackles won 16 9 Ball recoveries 78 79

Matching Ream in certain aspects last time out, Carlos can ensure crucial game time by completing a move with a view to improving his own numbers. Emery previously praised the strength in depth of his centre-back options, describing Tyrone Mings, Carlos and Ezri Konsa as "amazing", but looks destined to part ways with part of that depth this summer.

The Spaniard said via The Express and Star: "I’m very happy because Konsa and Mings are playing at a very high level. They are trying to demand themselves to play I want them to.

"It’s not easy because to play with your build-up and my ideas with the ball to avoid high pressing and they are committed to do it. I’m very happy. Diego Carlos will be very important for us, as well. Those three centre-backs, for me, are amazing."