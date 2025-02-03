Looking to steal the headlines for the first time this summer, Fulham are now reportedly considering a move to sign an attacking reinforcement who Marco Silva already knows well.

Fulham transfer news

For much of this month, the Cottagers have been forced to focus on keeping hold of star men such as Andreas Pereira amid reported interest from Brazilian side Fluminense. Having seemingly fought off that interest, however, Silva's side could yet welcome their first reinforcement of the transfer window and one who needs no introduction to Craven Cottage.

Whilst any move would be arriving in the dying embers, Fulham should be in no position to panic given how they've impressed even without further reinforcements in the last month or so. Sitting as high as ninth and in a shock race to fight for a European place in the Premier League, Silva has created an established side ready to cause plenty of upsets and he could yet get one particular reunion in pursuit of that.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Fulham are now considering a move to re-sign Willian in a shock move folllowing his departure from Olympiacos to become a free at the beginning of the month.

Now 36 years old, the Brazilian has already stolen the headlines in West London on one ocassion in the past, playing a surprise starring role in the 2022/23 capaign despite initial doubts over his ability to still perform in the top flight.

Two years on, he could get the chance to prove those doubters wrong once again and play yet another starring role in Silva's side. At such an age, however, it must be said that any stint may well be his last in the Premier League.

"Incredible" Willian could complete shock reunion

Even in a cameo role, Willian represents a player full of experience who knows exactly what it takes to push a side into the European places and earn the admiration of those at Craven Cottage. Earning plenty of praise from Silva in his last stint, the Portuguese manager told reporters as relayed by beIN Sports: “He was class. He’s a class player and he has incredible quality.

“He played with a very good intensity and it was probably one of his best games this season so far and I’m really pleased for him because of the quality he has. He did so many things. The way he created on the left was very good.

“The players with the top quality can decide any moment of the game and they make the difference in football. The decisions Willian made came in the right moments and he’s a top-class player. He scored the goal because he believed he had other chances to score and I’m really pleased for him.”

In one last Premier League run, a 36-year-old Willian could bow out in perfect fashion by completing a move back to West London and back to England's top flight.