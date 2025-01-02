With rumours regarding Andreas Pereira's potential exit not going away, Fulham have now reportedly set their sights on signing an in-demand Premier League midfielder for Marco Silva.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers remain one of the most exciting sides to watch in the Premier League. No longer a side scrapping away in the battle to avoid relegation, Fulham have once again become an established top-flight side under Silva - who is doing an excellent job. His side's recent success may not come without its consequences, however. In fact, they could fall victim to their own success.

With the January transfer window now open, Fulham are reportedly fearful that Marseille could reignite their interest in Pereira and secure the Brazilian's signature this month. And they're not the only club reportedly interested. Recent reports have indicated that Brazilian club Fluminense are progressing in talks to sign the midfielder in what would be a major blow this month.

It seems as though that fear has led them straight to a potential replacement too. According to Football Insider, Fulham are now eyeing a move to sign Will Hughes in what could come at no cost at all if he leaves Crystal Palace as a free agent at the end of the season.

The London club aren't the only side interested, however, with West Ham United and local rivals Brentford also keeping an eye on the situation. A player with plenty of experience in the top flight, the interest in Hughes' signature should come as no surprise.

From a business standpoint, selling Pereira for an impressive fee and welcoming a possible replacement in the summer without having to splash out, themselves, could represent a shrewd move for all involved at Fulham.

"Leader" Hughes could seamlessly replace Pereira

More combative than the elegant Pereira, Hughes would step straight in to replace the Brazilian at Craven Cottage and sit next to both Alex Iwobi and Sasa Lukic. Forming a tireless midfield three, Silva's side could even benefit from swapping the old for the new all whilst wisely cashing in.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Will Hughes Andreas Pereira Goals 0 2 Assists 3 1 Tackles Won 21 4 Ball Recoveries 66 62

Also able to create whilst completing impressive work off the ball, it's no surprise that Hughes has been at the centre of Oliver Glasner's praise throughout his Crystal Palace tenure.

The Palace manager told reporters as relayed by Tribal Football last month: "Will Hughes not just a performer, he's also a leader in the dressing room. He's an experienced guy, an English guy, he's been here for several years, he knows the club, he knows his teammates, and of course he's an outstanding good football player.

"His passing, his fighting spirit, and he's one of the few players, maybe a little bit old generation, who is talking on the pitch. Every manager is looking for some guys who are talking on the pitch, he's one of them, so he's very important for our game."

Crystal Palace do have the option to extend Hughes' Selhurst Park deal, but if they don't, Fulham could be in a position to pounce in a cheap transfer.