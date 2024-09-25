In a move that would boost their attacking options even further, Fulham now reportedly have money to spend in the race to sign an experienced forward ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers enjoyed an underrated summer transfer window and have been reaping the rewards ever since, with Emile Smith Rowe particularly impressing since arriving from Arsenal. It all came together for Marco Silva's side in their most recent Premier League outing, as they brushed Newcastle United aside in a game that saw Raul Jimenez show glimpses of his best form.

Now 33 years old, however, there's no doubt that the Mexican could do with a little help within Silva's frontline, be that from Rodrigo Muniz, who is yet to replicate last season's stunning purple patch, or another experienced option to form a new partnership.

Fulham certainly proved that they're willing to spend if they see fit during the summer and after such an impressive start to the Premier League campaign, they could improve even more in the winter window. According to The Sun, Fulham now have money to spend in the race to sign Callum Wilson ahead of West London rivals Brentford in the January transfer window.

Wilson is reportedly open to the idea of a Newcastle exit having played second fiddle to star man Alexander Isak in the last couple of seasons. Couple that with the fact that his current contract expires next summer and Fulham could even land a cut-price deal this winter.

Earning a reported £46,000-a-week at St James' Park, Wilson's arrival would not disrupt Fulham's wage bill with their highest earner - Bernd Leno - reportedly receiving £130,000-a-week at Craven Cottage.

"Incredible" Wilson would complete Fulham frontline

Given that Wilson should not cost an extensive fee due to his contract situation, Fulham would be getting a relatively low-risk deal by signing the forward in the January window. Of course, if it wasn't for that contract situation, then the Cottagers may be forced to act far more cautiously, especially when looking at Wilson's injury troubles.

Callum Wilson's injury record (via Transfermarkt) Games Missed 2024/25 - Back injury 6 2023/24 - Chest injury 10 2023/24 - Calf injury 6 2023/24 - Hamstring injury 6

It's a risk that could lead to quite the reward for Fulham, with Wilson often clinical in front of goal when without his injury struggles. Having scored nine goals in 985 minutes of Premier League action last season - almost a goal a game - the 32-year-old could now make one last move in England's top tier to hand Silva a major boost.

Wilson has earned plenty of praise from Eddie Howe despite his injury concerns at Newcastle, with the Magpies boss saying via the Independent in 2023: “Callum has an incredible mindset, he has that already. He is pushing himself all the time.

“In your playing career, you are going to have good spells and bad spells, but you need that inner belief always that you are the best and I think Callum has got that.”