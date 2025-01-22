In what would see those at Craven Cottage get their January business underway, Fulham have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Liga Portugal talent to mirror their deal to sign Joao Palhinha back in 2022.

Fulham transfer news

The West London club are in no place to panic this month. It could even be argued that a month without any business at all would leave Marco Silva satisfied enough, with his side sitting inside the Premier League's top half and in an unexpected race to secure a European spot

That's not to say the transfer rumours haven't been coming thick and fast though. The likes of Anthony Caci and Ousmane Diao have both been mentioned in reports in recent weeks in two moves that would hand Silva's side a boost in the defensive third of the pitch.

Diao would be a particularly interesting arrival, with reports suggesting that Fulham have been captivated by the young Midtjylland defender's performances in the current campaign. Meanwhile, on the attacking front, the Cottagers could yet land a Palhinha repeat.

According to O Jogo as relayed by Sport Witness, Fulham have now joined the race to sign Geny Catamo from Sporting Club alongside both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The young winger has impressed at times this season and wouldn't be the first player to swap Sporting for Fulham, with Palhinha making that exact move in 2022 and enjoying enough success to then earn a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Now, Catamo could follow in the midfielder's footsteps and join what is an exciting side under the guidance of Silva's expertise. Up against both Wolves and Aston Villa in the race for his signature, however, Fulham will have to act quickly.

Catamo yet to reach his best form

If Fulham were to sign Catamo, they would be investing in a player who is yet to reach the peak of his powers but one who is full of potential. The Sporting winger has shown flashes of quality throughout the current campaign, scoring four goals and assisting a further four, yet it's clear that he's still lacking that crucial consistency.

Alas, Craven Cottage is not exactly the worst environment for a young player to realise their potential. Rodrigo Muniz has thrived under Silva, as has the emerging Joshua King and now Catamo could become the latest to benefit from the manager's excellence in West London.

Earning plenty of fans during his time at Sporting, Catamo was dubbed the "king of Lisbon" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig last season after he netted a last-gasp winner against rivals Benfica.

Still just 23 years old, the winger could have quite the decision to make in the near future if Premier League sides do, indeed, come calling.