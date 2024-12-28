Flying high in the top half of the Premier League, Fulham have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Manchester City midfielder who's ready to leave the champions in the January transfer window.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League so far this season and have reaped the rewards as a result.

Their best moment was undoubtedly saved for Boxing Day when Rodrigo Muniz netted a last-gasp winner to secure Fulham's first victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 45 years. Scoring two goals in the dying embers, Marco Silva's side completed a sensational turnaround.

Now looking to maintain a shock push for a European place in the Premier League, Fulham have reportedly turned their attention towards the January transfer window.

Names such as Breno Bidon and Gabriel Schluter have been mentioned, with the latter being one for the future. But before either of those targets can arrive, the Cottagers may well line up a move to sign a Premier League midfielder.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Fulham are now keen to win the race for James McAtee next month after the midfielder informed Manchester City about his desire to leave the club amid a struggle for game time.

However, the 22-year-old hasn't just attracted interest from Fulham. West London rivals Brentford, as well as Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Celtic are all also reportedly keen to secure McAtee's signature in the winter window.

Of course, the last academy graduate to leave Manchester City - Cole Palmer - has certainly enjoyed great success, and has even cemented himself as one of the Premier League's best players.

Now, Fulham are seeking to benefit from the Citizens' academy by signing McAtee in January.

"Special" McAtee needs move

If Manchester City were at their usual ruthless best and on an unstoppable march towards Premier League glory once again, McAtee's struggle for game time would be more than understandable. However, this is not the relentless City side that English football has come to expect.

This is a team in the middle of a run that consists of 1 win in 13 games. Yet, amid so many struggles and so many injuries, McAtee remains without the chance he so desperately craves. As such, he needs to move on in the January transfer window.

Fulham represent a solid candidate for his signature, too. The Cottagers are free-flowing and on the rise, playing the type of football that could see McAtee thrive alongside the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira.

However, whether Manchester City allow their young midfielder to leave is another question entirely. When quizzed on McAtee's future in the summer, Pep Guardiola told reporters: "I would love to have, to keep him next season with us, because he’s a special guy to play in small spaces, in the pockets, and we don’t have many."