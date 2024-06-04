A £34 million striker is now likely to be sold by his club this summer, coming as Tottenham make an approach to sign him for Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs looking to sign Harry Kane replacement

Postecoglou coped well with the absence of former star striker and club-record scorer Harry Kane last season, with the England international sealing his multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last summer.

The majority of Tottenham's goals came from the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, but the latter is now being heavily linked with a potential move away from Spurs when the transfer window reopens.

Indeed, Richarlison is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and it has been reported that Spurs are open to selling the Brazilian if the right offer comes in (Graeme Bailey).

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

As a result, Spurs are thought to be on the lookout for both his and Kane's potential successor this summer, with reliable news outlets like The Times claiming a striker is one of Tottenham's top transfer priorities.

Now, according to GOAL, a forward attracting interest from north London is Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Valued at up to €40 million (£34m), the report writes that it is "most likely that he will be traded" in the transfer window. Tottenham have apparently made an approach to sign Muniz as they seek a new striker, with the 23-year-old finishing last season in fine form.

He scored nine goals in 16 games from the beginning of February to mid-May, which has turned the heads of both Spurs and London rivals Chelsea.

"He really was a handful. Tough to play against, horrible to play against in fact. That's always a good thing for a centre-forward, that's what you have to be," said Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer on one of Muniz's performances.

"He was strong, he ran the channels, he brought players into the game and he really upset the Bournemouth defenders in every way, in everything he was doing. He was willing to run in behind and on one of the occasions he does it, they get their first goal because of it.

"They [Fulham] got balls into the box for him and he was first to react. He understood the situation and got there first. He was barging defenders out of the way and I really enjoyed his performance. That's what you have to do.

"We haven't seen enough of him because he's been out on loan or injured or whatever it is, but he has got a real opportunity to stake a claim and stay in there [in the team]. He's got to produce that every week now. I mean, they have signed Armando Broja on loan but Muniz has got an opportunity to stay in there if he keeps performing like that."