Fulham have now made contact over the signing of a "fantastic" defender, but there will be competition for his signature from a number of Champions League clubs, according to a report.

Cottagers eyeing a defender

The Cottagers have had a quiet January transfer window so far, but Marco Silva is looking to get some new signings through the door over the next fortnight, setting his sights on a new defender.

FC Midtjylland centre-back Ousmane Diao has now been named as a potential target, as the Premier League side have been captivated by the youngster's performances, and a deal could be relatively cheap, being valued at just £3m by the Danish club.

With Fulham's nine-game unbeaten run coming to an end in their 3-2 defeat at West Ham United last time out, Silva may be even more determined to get a new defender through the door this month.

Foot Mercato have now revealed a player the Cottagers may target to shore up their defence, stating they have asked for information about Mainz 05 defender Anthony Caci, who has been impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

However, it may be difficult to get a deal done, as a number of top clubs are queuing up for Caci's signature, with Aston Villa, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica also being named as potential suitors.

As things stand, the German club are not in a position where they need to sell, as the 27-year-old is contracted until 2027, but it remains to be seen whether interest from some of Europe's top clubs turns his head.

If a suitable offer is received, Mainz would be willing to sell the Frenchman, but it is unclear what sort of fee they would be looking to receive.

Caci could improve the Cottagers' backline

The Mainz full back received high praise for his defensive aptitude back in June.

However, the former Strasbourg man is also impressive in an attacking sense, as underlined by the fact he has picked up four assists in 17 Bundesliga games so far this season.

The "fantastic" full-back has predominantly featured at right-back, but he is also capable of playing on the opposite side, having made a total of 65 appearances at left-back throughout his career so far.

In that area of the pitch, the Forbach-born defender has amassed two goals and nine assists, once again showcasing his attacking talents. Fulham may be in need of a new left-back soon, as there is still doubt over Antonee Robinson's future, amid interest from the likes of Liverpool.

Caci's performances indicate he could be a like-for-like replacement for the American, given his ability on the front foot, and his versatility makes him an attractive option for Silva.