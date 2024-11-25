Fulham are now preparing a sensational January signing to help sustain their early-season form, according to a fresh report - but may have to move fast to secure a deal.

Fulham's early form dips

Two losses in their last five Premier League games have seen Fulham's early form dip somewhat, with a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of struggling Wolves their biggest loss of the season to date.

Marco Silva's side had been one of the Premier League's most impressive teams in the early stages of the campaign, with their only loss in the first two months coming against Manchester United on the opening evening of the season.

However, a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in early October sparked a run of six games that has seen them win just twice, with three defeats in that time - though they do remain just a point behind sixth-placed Tottenham and a mammoth nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Silva was keen to play down the significance of the Wolves thrashing, pointing out that the final two goals came in the final minutes with the Cottagers down to 10 men through injury after Joachim Andersen was forced off.

"It was [a] really weird game," he explained. "That’s the Premier League. It’s easy for us to say we were really unfortunate. It was a situation [where we had to] play with 10 men without a red card. "You can’t concede the way we conceded the equaliser. It was great from a top, top player, but it was different from our [own perspective]. "We’ve been a team who have been creating. It’s really important for us to keep compact, because we have the ability to create the moments. The positives are there. "We can’t just be looking at the score. The two goals when we were with 10 men didn't reflect the game, in my opinion."

But January could prove vital when it comes to sustaining their early momentum, and now they have been tipped to make an audacious swoop.

Fulham want to sign "complete package" forward

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Fulham are set to rival Leicester City to land Brighton talent Evan Ferguson on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Ireland international has lost his place in Fabian Hurzeler's setup, with the 20-year-old having started just once so far in the Premier League and racked up 105 minutes in total this campaign.

As a result, Ferguson is "unhappy with his lack of game time" and "is ready to leave the Seagulls" in search of first-team opportunities. With almost five years to run on the £30,000-a-week deal he signed 12 months ago, a permanent exit is seemingly unlikely, leaving a loan as the only alternative - something that the Seagulls may well be willing to accept.

Evan Ferguson at Brighton (Premier League) 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 Appearances 19 27 7 Starts 10 15 1 Goals 6 6 1 Minutes played 950 1365 105

Fulham already have an in-form striker in the shape of Raul Jimenez, but the addition of Ferguson could take them to another level, with the Irishman having been dubbed "the complete package" thanks to his "Power, instinct, aerial ability, link-up, decent pace, and technique" by Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X.

At the very least, he would offer low-cost competition for the Mexican striker and could help Fulham make a sustained push for European football in the second part of the campaign.