Fulham are ready to spend over £40 million to bring a striker to Craven Cottage and solve manager Marco Silva's goalscoring problem.

Fulham misfiring under Silva

Both Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius have scored just two Premier League goals between them this season, an issue that needs to be addressed if Silva wishes to climb up the table. Indeed, only relegation candidates and newly-promoted Burnley have scored less than Fulham overall so far - which comes as a worrying statistic.

Silva, after signing his new deal until 2026 last month, spoke of the desire to leave a legacy behind and potentially challenge for silverware. However, his side's lack of goalscoring potency in the final third could thwart this ambition if left unresolved.

Fulham are apparently eyeing new striker options in January, with Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy targeted by Silva and Gent striker Gift Orban linked with a move to Craven Cottage too.

Orban was a reported target for Spurs and Fulham in the summer window, while Guirassy started the season in absolutely superb form before his recent injury. Former star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 14 league goals for the Cottagers last season, departed for Saudi Arabia before deadline day and it appears Fulham are struggling to replace his influence in the attacking areas.

Fulham ready to spend over £40 million on striker

Now, an update has come to light on Silva's side and their determination to source more goals mid-season. According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Fulham are ready to spend over £40 million on a striker in January and Silva will be backed by the board.

Signing a new number nine is seen as "key", with some FI sources even believing Silva's side are willing to smash their transfer record to make it happen. As well as a new centre-forward, Fulham are believed to want a defensive replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo, while a new central midfielder could also be chased if Joao Palhinha is subject to intense interest once again.

Fulham should sign Gift Orban

Of all the striker targets mooted by media sources, we believe Nigeria sensation Orban is a fantastic candidate. The 21-year-old has bagged seven goals across his Jupiler Pro League and European appearances for Gent so far this season, and burst onto the scene late last term with six goals in six league outings (WhoScored).

Orban has been praised as one of Nigeria's most exciting young talents of recent times, with Gent head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck calling him a "phenomenon".

“He’s a phenomenon and he will continue to be a phenomenon. I’ve said it five times and I’ll keep saying it,” he said after the African bagged a hat-trick in August.

Gift Orban's style of play Indirect set piece threat Likes to play long balls Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to shoot from distance Does not dive into tackles

“Even if he is no longer here, he will remain a phenomenon and I will continue to say that. He is 21 and remains a young guy. His hat-trick? That is nothing special in itself anymore, is it?”