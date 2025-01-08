In quite the decision, Fulham are now reportedly willing to show Rodrigo Muniz the door to win the race to sign a £30m replacement ahead of the likes of Chelsea this month.

Fulham transfer news

The West London club have stolen the show at times in the Premier League this season, earning a point at Anfield against Liverpool and defeating Chelsea in dramatic fashion at Stamford Bridge. That said, it was Marco Silva's side who very nearly found themselves on the wrong end of the drama against relegation contenders Ipswich Town, as three penalties between the two sides culminated in a 2-2 draw last time out.

Still sat as high as ninth nonetheless, those at Craven Cottage could yet welcome further improvements in the January transfer window, having already been linked to the likes of James McAtee from Manchester City.

Reports have even gone as far to suggest that they're willing to pay a club-record £40m to sign the Manchester City youngster in what would be an impressive deal. But he's not the only one they could splash out on.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Fulham are now leading the race to sign Igor Jesus who is worth as much as £30m at Brazilian side Botafogo. It has even been claimed that the Cottagers are willing to show Muniz the door in order to free up funds for the forward in a move that would see him return to Brazil as Jesus arrives in the opposite direction.

If that is the case then Jesus is certainly a name that Fulham appreciate in abundance, given the rejuvenated form that Muniz has found himself in as of late following a slow start to the campaign.

"Great" Jesus could solve Fulham's pending problem

With Raul Jimenez now 33 years old and unlikely to stay at his current level for too much longer, Fulham's biggest problem is arguably right around the corner. Signing Jesus at this stage could provide an instant solution, however, as they look to welcome a striker who can lead the line for years to come.

Given their willingness to part ways with Muniz too, it seems as though Fulham do not see their current Brazilian as someone who can become the main man at Craven Cottage.

Earning his first call-up to the Brazil national team back in October, before then scoring his first goal for his country, 23 year-old Jesus instantly found himself at the centre of Ben Mattinson's praise. The analyst, almost previewing a potential move into European football, praised Jesus' "great form" in the current campaign.

Scoring 25 goals in 56 games in all competitions in Botafogo and Shabab Al-Ahli's last season, Jesus now seems destined for a move into Europe and perhaps to Craven Cottage in the near future.