Fulham have now submitted a bid of €30m (£26m) for Fluminense midfielder Andre, as they are keen to get the deal wrapped up as quickly as possible, according to a recent update from journalist Emmanuel Luiz.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Signing a winger is seemingly one of Marco Silva's priorities this summer, and the manager has now brought Willian back on a one-year deal, with the Brazilian opting to return to Craven Cottage rather than move to Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers have also made an offer for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, but while the 22-year-old does want to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, the opening bid was not high enough to tempt his current employers into a sale.

Silva may also need to think about bringing in a new central midfielder this summer, as Joao Palhinha's future is in doubt, with West Ham United recently making a £45m bid, however the 28-year-old insisted he is happy at Fulham earlier this summer.

According to Brazilian journalist Emmanuel Luiz, Fulham are "still talking" about a deal for Andre with Fluminense, but his current club are determined to keep him until the end of the year, so a new proposal has been submitted.

The Cottagers have now offered €30m (£26m) for 85% of the player, and they have agreed to let him stay in Brazil until January 2024, with negotiations over a deal now advancing.

Luiz states that Fulham want the deal done "as soon as possible" as they fear a club with a greater European pedigree could make a late swoop, with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona also said to be interested.

The €30m (£26m) outlay would match the club-record fee paid to sign Jean Michael-Seri from OGC in the 2018-19 season.

Who is Andre signing for?

There have been a whole host of top clubs linked with moves for the 22-year-old in recent weeks, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also being spoken to by the player's representatives.

However, Fulham are confident about being able to strike a deal, and they have seemingly made good progress in negotiations over the past few days, having agreed to let him stay in Brazil until next year.

If the one-time Brazil international does pen a move to Craven Cottage, he could be a very good acquisition, not least due to his passing ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 in the past year, when compared to players at a similar level.

The maestro already has a great deal of first-team experience for Fluminense, having made 142 appearances for the club, most often being utilised in a defensive role, and he has averaged the highest number of interceptions in the squad so far this season.

Hailed as a "leader" by football scout Jacek Kulig, Andre could make a positive influence for Fulham both on and off the pitch, and it is exciting news that they could beat some of Europe's top clubs to his signature.